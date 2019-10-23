New Mobile Rush Offers $49 Tickets To HAMILTON In San Francisco Through TodayTix

TodayTix has embarked on a new partnership with HAMILTON in San Francisco to offer $49 mobile Rush tickets to every performance at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre. This mobile Rush partnership is the first of its kind for the multi-Award winning hit musical.

There is no need to wait in long box office lines or go to the theater hours early for the best-priced tickets, thanks to TodayTix mobile Rush program. To 'unlock' mobile Rush tickets, TodayTix users are asked to spread the word on their social media accounts. Once unlocked, the $49 mobile Rush tickets are made available in-app at 9 a.m. PT on the morning of each performance, on a first-come first-served basis. There is a limited allocation of mobile Rush tickets per performance. https://www.todaytix.com/x/sf-bay-area/shows/8922-hamilton

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





