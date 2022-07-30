New Conservatory Theatre Center Will Kick-Off A New Season of LGBTQ+ Stories This September

In September, New Conservatory Theatre Center will kick-off a new season of LGBTQ+ stories with Nora Brigid Monahan's side-splitting and provocative tale of modern love and gender identities, Aunt Jack.



Love, sex, and politics - fabulous drag performer Jack and his significantly less fabulous son Norman don't agree on any of it. When Norman's outlandish family and shattered ex-soulmate meet his new partner, all are forced to grapple with their differences amid the evolving spectrum of sexuality. Bitingly funny and deeply insightful, Aunt Jack is an exploration of family and finding yourself against all odds.



Playing September 16 - October 16, 2022, Aunt Jack's Opening Night is Saturday, September 24 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and will be on sale starting August 3rd at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, September 16-23, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office. An enhanced safety performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, October 12.



Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:



Low-cost Previews: Friday, Sept 16 - Friday, Sept 23, 2022

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Sept 24, 2022 at 8pm

Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8pm

Happy Hour is a Drag: Happy hour is back! Enjoy music, cocktails, and a special drag performance on Thursday nights pre-show. Free with ticket purchase.

o Thursdays, doors open at 7 pm, show begins at 7:30: Sept 22, 29, Oct 6, and 13

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Oct 2 at 2pm.

Additional special events to be announced!



Playwright Nora Brigid Monahan (pronouns: they/them) is renowned for writing and starring in the dark solo comedy DIVA which won the USolo Award for Best Musical and Audience Choice in 2013. Previous work also includes what do you call a-? (Alchemical Theatre Laboratory), Rodham/Sade (Sanctuary Series at HERE Arts Center) and High Upon the Gallows Tree (Winner of Best One-Act in 2012 at Manhattan Repertory Theatre).

The cast of Aunt Jack includes Joey Alvarado (Jack), Ryan Marchand (Ian), Jennifer McGeorge (Phyllis), Jim Rupp (George), Emily Steelhammer (Andy), and Nick Trengove (Norman). The creative team includes set design by Kate Boyd, production management & casting coordination by Toni Guidry, costume design by Jorge R. Hernández, props design by Tom O'Brien, stage management by Kaitlin Rosen, dramaturgy by Maybe Stewart, and sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.



New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.



Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.