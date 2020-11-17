New Conservatory Theatre Center Announces Extension For THE LAW OF ATTRACTION

Due to popular demand, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced extended performance dates for the world premiere radio comedy, The Law of Attraction, now available for streaming through January 3, 2021.

Originally set to premiere on the NCTC stage as part of the 20-21 Season, and now available through the holiday season, this satirical spin on the self-help industry has been re-written specifically for the audio format by local sensation Patricia Milton and directed by NCTC YouthAware Program Director Nikki Meñez.

America's Self-Help Sweetheart, MJ Powers, has built her brand on creating the ultimate guide to the perfect relationship. In real life, her lover Natasha is suing over the personal details in her latest book, her career is on the brink, and it looks like her "ultimate guide" is more of a jumbled roadmap. A brand-new comedy of bad manners, The Law of Attraction explores just how miserable "perfect" really can be.

The Law of Attraction is available for streaming through January 3, 2021. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $0-40, with single ticket payments of $40 receiving special bonus video content with the cast, director and playwright. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.

The cast of The Law of Attraction includes Chelsea Bearce (Natasha), Cary Ann Rosko (MJ), Louel Señores (Bolo), and Matt Weimer (Peter). Sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

