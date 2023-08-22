New Ballet Announces Company Artists For 2023-24 Season

New season includes The San Jose Nutcracker, Fast Forward and the beloved story ballet Cinderella.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

New Ballet Announces Company Artists For 2023-24 Season New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, announces today Company Artists for the 2023-24 season. These 10 artists include dancers from Northern and Southern California, Oregon, Vermont, and as far away as Japan.

COMPANY ARTISTS

Naomi Le - returning dancer from San Jose

Jazlyn Quezada - returning dancer originally from Southern California

Ellis Broderick - returning dancer from Vermont

Sarah Stevens - returning dancer from Southern California

Sorcha Tate - returning dancer from Boulder Creek

Alysa Reinhardt - returning dancer from Southern California

Rebecca Nugent - returning dancer; born in Ethiopia

Erica Patton - returning dancer from Southern California

Ty Danzl - returning dancer from Sacramento

Tango Hayato Fujita-Gomez - new dancer from Japan

"The 2023-24 Company Artists are an accomplished group of dancers with diverse backgrounds and life experiences," said Dalia Rawson, Director and Founder of New Ballet. "I am excited to launch the new season and share the artistry of these talented dancers with the San Jose community. Many of these dancers trained at New Ballet as youth so I feel incredibly proud to see many of them become professional dance artists."

2023-24 SEASON PERFORMANCES

The San Jose Nutcracker

December 16-23 at the California Theatre

The San Jose Nutcracker is a classical holiday ballet presented in partnership with History San Jose. It tells the well-loved story of Clara and the Nutcracker, while featuring historical references to the heritage that has made Santa Clara Valley the center of innovation it is today. The New Ballet Orchestra, a professional orchestra led by New Ballet Conductor Thomas Shoebotham accompanies performances of The San Jose Nutcracker.

Choreography: Dalia Rawson
Music: Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky

Fast Forward

February 2, 2024 at the Hammer Theatre Center

A program of new contemporary ballet and cutting-edge choreography. Choreographers include Eric Wagner, formerly of San Francisco Ballet and Bejart Ballet in Lausanne Switzerland; Keon Saghari, known on instagram as Neon Keon and most recently appeared as a roller-skate dancer in Usher's residency in Las Vegas; Jing Zhang originally from Shanghai and former soloist with Silicon Valley Ballet; Mariana Sobral, Argentinian born San Francisco-based choreographer; Le Mai Linh, former Ballet San Jose dancer originally from Vietnam, and Dalia Rawson, New Ballet's Artistic Director who will be choreographing a new work to be danced to live 40's style big band music composed for the video game "Cuphead" performed by the Top Shelf Big Band.

Cinderella

May 18-19, 2024 at the Hammer Theatre Center

New Ballet's Cinderella is a classical story ballet, featuring Dalia Rawson's staging and Prokofiev's beloved score.

For more information about New Ballet's 2023-24 season visit Click Here

Dalia Rawson is the Director, Founder, and primary choreographer of New Ballet. From 1991 to 2006, Dalia Rawson performed a wide variety of leading roles as a dancer with Ballet San Jose. She began teaching at BSJ School in 2000, was named Ballet Mistress in 2007, Principal in 2012, and Director in 2014.

In 2013 Rawson was awarded a Fellowship from the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of New York City Ballet. An ABT Certified Teacher, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in Primary through Level 7 of the ABT National Training Curriculum, Rawson is also a member of the ABT Artistic Board of Examiners.

In 2016, Rawson's production of "The San Jose Nutcracker" premiered to sold out houses and critical acclaim. Rawson has created a repertory of ballets for New Ballet's professional company, including the story ballets "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Swan Lake," "La Boutique Fantasque," as well as the contemporary sleeper hit "Less than Three. "

New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.

The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by critics and audience members as "mesmerizing," "innovative" and even "woke," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.

New Ballet's programs are made possible in part by an operating grant from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs.




