NEWSIES Explodes With Dazzling Choreography On Hillbarn Theatre's Stage This Holiday Season

Hillbarn Theatre, the Peninsula's premier theatre company, celebrates the holiday season with the high-energy, singing and dancing Disney Classic Newsies. The Tony award-winning musical will perform at Hillbarn Theatre (1285 East Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City) December 5 - December 22, 2019. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Press night for Newsies will be on Friday, December 6, 2019. Single tickets range in price from $32-$60 and are available now by calling 650-349-6411 ext. 2 or visiting www.hillbarntheatre.org.

It's time to carry the banner on our stage with Disney's "Newsies!" Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing, Randolf Hearst and Jacob Pulitzer raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Based on the Disney cult classic film, starring Christian Bale, "Newsies" was first adapted for the stage and premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011. With Book by Harvey Firestein and an iconic score by Alan Meinken and Lyrics by Jack Feldmen the show opened on Broadway in 2012 and played 1,000 performances. Both the movie and the musical are based on the newsboy strike of 1899, a youth led strike against newspaper tycoons Pulitzer and Hearst.

"Not only is this show entertaining for the holidays, but it is very timely!" says Dan Demers, Hillbarn Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. "It sounds very similar to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School standing up to the National Rifle Association, or Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg's international rally to address climate change. I firmly believe that this show will be an opportunity for families to enjoy an evening of theatre, but also spark meaningful conversation on pivotal issues we all face today."

Under the direction of Doug Greer, Newsies features Kamren Mahaney as the scrappy lead newsboy, 'Jack;' Melissa Mombiosse as the eager young reporter 'Katherine;' Shaun Leslie Thomas as the newspaper tycoon 'Pulitzer;' and Phaedra Johnson as the brassy, bowery star 'Medda'. The ragtag team of newsboys include James Jones as 'Davey,' Noah Itzkovitz as 'Les,' Stephen Kanaski as 'Crutchie,' Ethan Dea as 'Race,' Zach Isen as 'Albert,' Chris Rubingh as 'Henry,' Carlos Guerrero as 'Spot,' Tommy Consunji as 'Specs,' Tony Wooldridge as 'Romeo,' Jacob Fishman as 'Elmer,' Jon Nowakowski as 'Mush,' Harrison Meek as 'Buttons,' and Vish Chawla 'Tommy Boy'. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Richard Ames, Alfredo Mendoza, David Issel, James Schott, Brigitte Losey, Vanity Olaires, Geoffrey Silk, Steven McCloud, Ivann Gelico, Max Ramsy, and Ethan Staneart.

The creative team for Newsies includes Jad Bernardo (Vocal Director), Paulino Deleal (Scenic Designer), Zoe Swenson - Graham (Choreographer), Grant Huberty (Sound Designer), Michelle Morales (Prop Designer), Matt Eisenmenn(Lighting Designer), Pam Lampkin (Costume Design) and Sharron Peng (Hair & Make-up).

Up next, Hillbarn Theatre presents the Broadway sci-fi cult musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (January 23-February 9, 2020); the side-splitting play, LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR (March 12-29, 2020); and the critically-acclaimed musical, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (May 7-24, 2020). Hillbarn Theatre closes its season with the world premiere play THE FOUR GIFTS (June 18-21, 2020), based on the memoir of San Mateo local Fr. Joseph Bradley.





