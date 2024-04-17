Music Returns to Kohl Mansion in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virtuosic pianist Ilya Yakushev returns to Kohl Mansion for a unique collaborative concert with members of the elite St. Lawrence String Quartet, violinist Owen Dalby and cellist Christopher Costanza, in a program anchored by the glorious Brahms Piano Trio, No. 1. From the haunting melody of Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise to a jazzy 100th anniversary commemoration of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, this special evening of classic and contemporary music in the hands of these highly talented artists promises to be a memorable conclusion to the 2023-24 MAKM season.

WHEN: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame; free and ample parking is available.

PROGRAM:

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin and Piano

Nadia Boulanger: Trois pièces for Cello and Piano

Andrea Casarrubios: Silbo for Cello and Piano

Bohuslav Martinů: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello, H. 157

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue for solo piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8

Owen Dalby, violin; Christopher Costanza*, cello; Ilya Yakushev, piano

Owen Dalby leads a rich musical life as a chamber musician, soloist, new and early music expert, orchestral concertmaster, and educator. Dalby is regularly invited to perform as a soloist and chamber musician at festivals from Hamburg to Honolulu, and from Iceland to Mumbai.

For over three decades, cellist Christopher Costanza has enjoyed a varied and exciting career as a soloist, chamber musician, and teacher. Costanza joined the St. Lawrence String Quartet (SLSQ) in 2003, and tours and records extensively with that ensemble, performing over 100 concerts annually throughout the world. As a member of the SLSQ, he is an Artist in Residence at Stanford University, where he teaches cello and chamber music. Costanza has performed to wide critical acclaim in the U.S., Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, and Europe. His summer festival appearances include the Marlboro, Yellow Barn, Santa Fe, Taos, Chamber Music Northwest, Seattle, Bay Chamber Concerts, Ottawa, and Bravo! Vail Valley festivals.

In recent seasons, Ilya Yakushev has performed in various prestigious venues worldwide, including St. Petersburg’s Glinka Philharmonic Hall, Singapore’s Victoria Hall, Carnegie Hall, Davies Symphony Hall and Sejong Performing Arts Center in Seoul. His critically acclaimed credits include performances with the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Utah Symphony. The winner of the 2005 World Piano Competition, Yakushev made a fiery “unforgettable debut” debut in 2007 with the San Francisco Symphony’s Prokofiev Festival under Michael Tilson Thomas. These performances were highly praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as “One of the Top 10 Classical Music Events of the Year.” Yakushev’s 2024-25 season in the U.S. includes over 30 recitals, concertos and chamber music performances spanning NYC to Hawai’i.