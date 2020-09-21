Meraki Performance Studio Launches Virtual Classes in the Performing Arts

Meraki Studio offers coaching and training in acting, dance, and music.

Meraki Performance Studio has announced the launch of their new performing arts training studio in San Rafael, California. Meraki Studio offers coaching and training in acting, dance, and music with the objective of building the foundation for creative exploration, collaboration, and community through art.

"Meraki" is a Greek word that translates to 'do something with soul, creativity, artistry or love - to put something of yourself into your work.' Meraki Studio's core belief is - by allowing yourself to explore that love, creativity, and joy, it will give you the freedom to develop a deeper connection with yourself, your work, and your audience. Through personalized classes and events, Meraki founders Gina Chapman and Mariya Shpungina aim to offer a place of community, giving students a chance to work on their own personal development as well as work with peers from other cities, clubs, and schools.

Shpungina remarked, "We've had incredible opportunities to train around the world, and are bringing the toolbox of techniques we've learned to the Bay Area". After living in New York City, Chapman's vision of building a performing arts studio in her hometown became a reality. Chapman and Shpungina created classes for both professionals and enthusiasts with offerings in voice, acting through song, violin, physical theatre/dance, audition preparation, classic text work, entrepreneurship, and more.

The Meraki team is excited to establish a space for creative inspiration and expression to kids and adults of all ages in a time of social distancing. Due to COVID-19, all classes are taking place virtually. Once it is safe to gather, future events will include creative/improvisation competitions, theatrical & musical showcases, and theatre game nights. Meraki Studio currently has an agreement for a physical performance studio location at 1569 Fourth Street in San Rafael. The rehearsal space will be available after a remodel in late fall pending COVID-19 restrictions.

Meraki Performance Studios is a multidisciplinary training studio which offers artistic training in acting, dance, and music that allows students to reach their full potential to authentically master their craft, collaborate with peers, and cultivate community through the arts.

For more information: www.merakiperformancestudio.com

