Marin Theatre Company Names Lance Gardner As New Artistic Director

Following an extensive nationwide search, Marin Theatre Company (MTC) Board of Directors and Managing Director Meredith Suttles today announced Lance Gardner the new Artistic Director of the North Bay's premier non-profit theatre organization.



“The Board is enthusiastic about Mr. Gardner's vision for innovative programming and forging community partnerships,” said MTC Board President Matthew Purdon, “We eagerly anticipate this exciting next chapter in Marin Theatre Company's history.”



MTC welcomes Lance's insight and vision for growth as a Bay Area native who has built his artistic career by investing in the local arts community, forging invaluable relationships, and prioritizing local connections. Lance has an established artistic history in the Bay Area theatre community as well as a long relationship with MTC. Through Mr. Gardner's work as an actor at MTC, he understands first-hand MTC's nationally-recognized legacy of investing in new playwrights, commitment to professional production quality, and the internal care needed to nurture the artists creating the work. Additionally, Lance brings with him professional experience in artistic curation from KQED and organizational leadership as Board President at Aurora Theatre to fully support all aspects of MTC as its new Artistic Director.



Adds MTC Managing Director Meredith Suttles: "I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Lance at Marin Theatre Company and look forward to collaborating with him as we together guide this much-loved institution into its next phase."



“Marin Theatre Company has already played such an important part in my career as an artist, and I'm excited to lead the future of the organization with Meredith,” said Gardner. “I'm honored to have been chosen and eager to build trust and community in Mill Valley, Marin County, and around the San Francisco Bay Area.”



A familiar face in the San Francisco Bay Area theatre scene, Lance Gardner is an actor and producer born and raised in the Bay Area. He has earned dozens of theatre credits over the last 20 years, including six mainstage shows and a school tour at Marin Theatre Company. He has also performed in multiple shows at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, Magic Theatre, TheatreWorks, and more recently served as the President of the Board of Aurora Theatre. He comes to Marin from KQED, where, as a live event producer, he helped launch KQED Live, a year-round, in-person and virtual events program where he crafted unique experiences marrying journalism, arts, and entertainment. Harnessing the power of public media, he created bespoke concerts, game shows, performances, food and dining events, interviews and more. His work has been featured on KQED TV and on the radio at KQED and KALW.



The Artistic Director Search Committee was led by Matthew Purdon. The committee engaged Tom O'Connor Consulting Group, one of the premier executive search and consulting firms in the field of performing arts, and the search was co-led by President Tom O'Connor and Consultant Sarah Williams.



Gardner succeeds Jasson Minadakis who recently departed Marin Theatre Company after 17 years at the helm.

Marin Theatre Company is the Bay Area's premier mid-sized theatre and the leading professional theatre in the North Bay committed to the development and production of new plays, by the nation's diverse emerging and established playwrights. MTC's numerous education programs serve more than 4,500 students from over 40 Bay Area schools each year. MTC envisions theatre as a vital space for sharing diverse stories to build a more just and equitable world by inspiring conversation, learning, and action toward more inclusive communities. We do this by providing a sustainable home for developing the work of diverse American playwrights and producing innovative theatrical experiences. MTC was founded in 1966 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.