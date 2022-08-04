Marin Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring Gunderson, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's JUSTICE and More

Marin Theatre Company has announced the four productions that will make up the company's 2022/23 season-DUNSINANE, David Greig's sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth, in partnership with Tamalpais High School's Conservatory Theatre Ensemble; August Wilson's TWO TRAINS RUNNING, his seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century; JUSTICE, the groundbreaking new musical from Marin Theatre Company's National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and award-winning composer/lyricist duo, Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan; and WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS?, Brian Quijada's musical tour-de-force with additional compositions by and featuring Satya ChÃ¡vez. Subscriptions for MTC's 2022/23 season range in price from $138-$250 and are available now and will receive priority seating ahead of single ticket sales; subscriptions can be purchased by visiting www.marintheatre.org, emailing boxoffice@marintheatre.org, or calling 415-388-5208. Single tickets will be available at a later date.

"I am delighted to announce Marin Theatre Company's 2022/23 season," said Minadakis. "Our priority this season is to bring unique theatrical experiences to our Marin and Bay Area community. Our first partnership with Tamalpais High School's Conservatory Theatre Ensemble will allow us to stage a two-part epic in two theatres blocks apart in Mill Valley. Our eagerly anticipated return to August Wilson's American Century Cycle brings the 1960s installment back to the Bay Area. MTC is committed to producing emergent, poignant new plays, and the two new musicals in 2023 are no exception. The return of Lauren M. Gunderson with her co-creators on their timely new musical Justice will surely give us all a chance to think about where the Court has been, where it is, and what it could become. Brian Quijada's solo musical, Where Did We Sit on the Bus? as performed by Satya ChÃ¡vez, is artistic brilliance and ingenuity unparalleled. We will close out the season with staged readings of four new works in our first Marin New Play Festival, for a taste of coming seasons."

Adds Suttles: "I'm thrilled to welcome audiences back for a 2022/23 season that lifts up vital stories, inspires joy, and evokes important discussions about the human experience. Rooted in our mission to create more inclusive communities, this season brings exciting new ways for us to engage with the members of our Mill Valley, Marin County, and Bay Area communities."

The 2022/23 season kicks off with David Greig's acclaimed play, DUNSINANE (September 22 - October 16, 2022). Being produced for the first time by an American team, Dunsinane is a captivating, imagined sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth that explores one man's attempt to restore peace in a country consumed by war. Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world. Directed by MTC Artistic Director Jasson Minakdakis, and in partnership with Tamalpais High School's Conservatory Theatre Ensemble, Dunsinane will feature Aldo Billingslea and Lisa Anne Porter. Press night for Dunsinane will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Next, MTC will present August Wilson's TWO TRAINS RUNNING (November 25 - December 18, 2022), his seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century. In 1969 Pittsburgh amidst the Civil Rights Movement and the start of Black Power, restaurant owner Memphis Lee fights to sell his diner for a fair price, as it's slated for demolition. Memphis and his regulars confront their changing neighborhood, struggle to make ends meet, and strive to step towards a better life. They search for work, love, and justice as their neighborhood continues to change in unpredictable ways. Two Trains Running marks the fifth August Wilson play to be produced by MTC and will be directed by Dawn Monique Williams. Press night for Two Trains Running will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

In early 2023, MTC will present the Continued World Premiere of Marin Theatre Company's National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and award-winning composer/lyricist duo, Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan's groundbreaking musical JUSTICE (February 16 - March 12, 2023). The musical was first produced at Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director and Geri Wright, Managing Director) in Spring 2022. Justice features the "firsts" of the Supreme Court: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sandra Day O'Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In an intimate, epic new musical built with sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines, we come to know these iconic Justices at the height of their power. We discover how they inspire, challenge, and propel the next generation of changemakers in American jurisprudence, setting a new course for our country and the world. Press night for Justice will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Rounding out the 2022/23 season, MTC will present the West Coast Premiere of Brian Quijada's, WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? with additional compositions by Satya ChÃ¡vez (May 4-28, 2023). During a third grade lesson on the Civil Rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latina child raises her hand to ask, "Where did we sit on the bus?" Her teacher can't answer the question. Infused with Latin rhythms, hip-hop, and live-looping, this solo exploration follows that kid into adulthood, as she navigates growing up in an immigrant family, her identity as a first-generation American, and what the world might look like for her children. Directed by Matt Dickson and performed by the dynamic Mexican-American actor, singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and intersectional feminist, Satya ChÃ¡vez, Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is a high-octane tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be LatinÃ© in America. Press Night for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Following the fourth play of the 2022/23 season, Marin Theatre Company will launch the Marin New Play Festival, produced in partnership with Tamalpais High School's award-winning Conservatory Theatre Ensemble. This two-week program will be centered on MTC's new play program, including new play development, education and community outreach, and masterclasses. Each week two plays will receive developmental workshops, one by a company of professional theatre artists and one by a company of student artists. Each week will culminate with staged readings of the plays. Development and classes will happen on the MTC campus and Tamalpais High Campus.

ABOUT MARIN THEATRE COMPANY



Marin Theatre Company is the Bay Area's premier mid-sized theatre and the leading professional theatre in the North Bay, producing new American plays. MTC is committed to the development and production of new plays, with a comprehensive New Play Program that includes productions of world premieres, readings and workshops by the nation's diverse emerging and established playwrights. MTC's numerous education programs serve more than 4,500 students from over 40 Bay Area schools each year. MTC envisions theatre as a vital space for sharing diverse stories to build a more just and equitable world. MTC is dedicated to inspiring conversation, learning and action to build more inclusive communities. We do this by providing a sustainable home for developing the work of diverse American playwrights and producing innovative theatrical experiences. MTC was founded in 1966 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.