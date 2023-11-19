Madness Release New Album 'THEATRE OF THE ABSURD PRESENTS C'EST LA VIE'

One of the UK's most beloved British bands Madness have today unveiled their highly anticipated, 13th full length album Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie, via BMG. The long-awaited album comes seven years after the release of their last record. Available here.

In a joint statement about the new LP, Madness said: “Well, well, well, here we are… our 13th album (lucky for some). Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie is ready for your ears. For us, recording it was the perfect antidote to the chaos of the past few years – we were all there, properly in the zone. It was just us, in an industrial unit in Cricklewood, playing together. We loved it!”

Lead single “C'est La Vie” was featured as the “Record of the Week” on BBC Radio 2, and it was added to the A-list upon release. The song has an eerie space-ska feel and reflects on the perils of everyday life. “C'est La Vie” was introduced to the world by Helen Mirren who recorded a self-tape performing her very own interpretation of the song, before ever hearing it.

The governing principle behind Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie, is: “let Madness be Madness”. The result is an album of typically timeless brilliance that also reflects the wonky years of its creation. These 14 songs represent the cream of the bumper crop of tunes the group cooked up, whittled down to this punchy, focused set.

There are moments of ineffably catchy pop excellence (drummer Daniel “Woody” Woodgate's beguiling, bittersweet carousel “Round We Go,” Chrissy-Boy's anarchic anthem to perhaps-justified paranoia, “Run For Your Life”), while the album is bookended by two of Suggs' finest compositions “Theatre Of The Absurd” and “In My Street.” Elsewhere, Lee “Kix” Thompson's macabre “The Law According To Dr Kippah” recreates the saxman's memories of the broiling summer of 1976, while “Baby Burglar” recites the true-life tale of being burgled while his family slept. Barso's “Beginner's 101,” meanwhile, is another tale of crime, a heist movie playing out across a four-minute pop song, echoing Bogart classic The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

A very special prologue running through the album is supplied by Emmy and BAFTA Awards winning Martin Freeman. A longtime fan, the relationship formed with the band when Madness' manager found Martin in a meet and greet queue and introduced him to the members.

The album is available on double vinyl and CD with a limited crystal-clear vinyl sold through HMV and indie stores - available here. The official album store features an exclusive cassette and merchandise bundles - available here.

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu-series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They've performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC's Live New Year's Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018. One of the most enduring and evergreen live shows this country has to offer, their everybody's-welcome celebrations of life's ups, downs and everything in the middle(s), continue to attract new generations of fans from across every walk of life.

TRACK LISTINGS

Theatre Of The Absurd If I Go Mad Baby Burglar C'est La Vie What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?) Hour Of Need Round We Go Lockdown And Frack Off Beginners 101 Is There Anybody Out There? The Law According to Dr. Kippah Run For Your Life Set Me Free (Let Me Be) In My Street

C'EST LA VIE 2023 UK TOUR IN NOVEMBER + DECEMBER

Tour dates and locations below -

November

30 – Aberdeen P&J Live

December

1 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

2 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 – Cardiff International Arena

5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

7 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

8 – Leeds First Direct Arena

9 – Manchester AO Arena

11 – Brighton Centre

12 – Bournemouth International Centre

14 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

15 – London The O2

16 – Birmingham Utilita Arena