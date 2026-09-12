MUSICAL CAFE: SONGS FROM NEW MUSICALS at Feinstein's

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Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco will present 'Musical Café: Songs from New Musicals,' a concert celebrating new musical theatre by Northern California writers and composers, on Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. The evening is presented by Musical Café, a program of Play Café, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the creation and development of new works by San Francisco Bay Area playwrights and composers.

Featuring top local performers and music from shows developed with the support of Play Café, the concert will showcase musicals at various stages of development, including Jive the Musical by Susan Rabin, De-vice by Ann Lucena, Off the Deep End by Don Seaver, Next Time by Sean Breen, and White Rose: The Musical by Brian Belding and Natalie Brice.

The evening will be hosted by The Kilbanes (Dan Moses and Kate Kilbane), with Billy Wolfe serving as Musical Director.

Featured: White Rose: The Musical

Based on the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, White Rose follows young people who secretly came together to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and Nazi deception.

The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2024 at Theatre Row and made its UK premiere at London's Marylebone Theatre in 2025. It has also received full professional productions in New York and London, and its original New York cast recording is available on all major streaming platforms.

The recording features Jo Ellen Pellman, Paolo Montalban, Mike Cefalo, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cole Thompson, Sam Gravitte, and Laura Sky Herman.

White Rose: The Musical is now available for licensing.

Performers

Chloë Angst, Kristy Aquino, James Creer, Sadat Hossain, Matt Locke, Cecilia Long, Russell Mangan, Rebecca Pingree, Michael Sacco, Anne Marie Salgado, and Mickey Hanano Skinner

Venue

Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier cabaret venue and a leading destination for live music. Located in the lobby of the Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street, just steps from Union Square, the venue has welcomed acclaimed artists ranging from American Songbook masters and Tony and Grammy Award winners to Broadway stars, jazz legends, R&B artists, and celebrated Bay Area performers.

Tickets

Tickets for 'Musical Café: Songs from New Musicals' can be purchased here.

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