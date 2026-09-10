MUNA, Taylor Mac, W. Kamau Bell and More Set for Stanford Live in October

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Stanford Live has revealed its October lineup, featuring music, comedy, theater and other performances throughout the month.

Events will take place across Bing Concert Hall, Frost Amphitheater, Memorial Auditorium and The Studio. The schedule includes MUNA, W. Kamau Bell, Slightly Stoopid, Taking Back Sunday, Kronos Quartet, Taylor Mac and more.

HYSTERICAL: W. KAMAU BELL – WHO'S WITH ME?

October 1 at 7:30 p.m. — Memorial Auditorium

Multiple Emmy Award winner W. Kamau Bell will return to the stand-up stage with Who’s With Me? Bell is known for the CNN series United Shades of America, the HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed and the Showtime docuseries We Need To Talk About Cosby.

SIMONE PORTER AND BLAKE POULIOT – SOUNDS OF CALIFORNIA

October 4 at 2:30 p.m. — Bing Concert Hall

Violinists Simone Porter and Blake Pouliot will come together for a program featuring works by composers with California connections. The longtime friends will share the stage for a program centered on the violin.

SLIGHTLY STOOPID – CALI ROAD TRIPPIN WITH THE ELOVATERS, THE HIP ABDUCTION, AND DENM

October 9 at 4 p.m. — Frost Amphitheater

Slightly Stoopid will bring its Cali Road Trippin tour to Frost Amphitheater alongside The Elovaters, The Hip Abduction and DENM. Formed by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, the band blends rock, reggae, blues, hip-hop, funk, folk, metal and punk influences.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY – WITH THRICE & SAVES THE DAY

October 10 at 7 p.m. — Frost Amphitheater

Taking Back Sunday will perform with Thrice and Saves the Day. Formed in Amityville, New York in 1999, Taking Back Sunday emerged from the early 2000s emo and post-hardcore scene and released its eighth studio album, 152, in 2023.

KRONOS QUARTET WITH MAHSA AND MARJAN VAHDAT — PLACELESS

October 11 at 2:30 p.m. — Bing Concert Hall

Kronos Quartet will perform as part of the new St. Lawrence Legacy Series, created by the St. Lawrence String Quartet in partnership with Stanford Live. In the second half of the concert, Kronos will reunite with Iranian singers Mahsa and Marjan Vahdat following their collaboration on the 2019 album Placeless.

CHINAKA HODGE'S ALL GREG'S KIDS COME HOME

October 17 at 7 p.m. — The Studio

A staged reading of Chinaka Hodge’s All Greg’s Kids Come Home will be presented at The Studio. The work follows the oldest daughter in a family of high-performing neurodivergent people as she decides to unmask during a homecoming.

MUNA – GETS SO HOT TOUR WITH HEMLOCKE SPRINGS

October 18 at 7 p.m. — Frost Amphitheater

MUNA will bring its Gets So Hot Tour to Frost Amphitheater with hemlocke springs. The Los Angeles-based indie pop trio is touring in connection with its forthcoming album Dancing On The Wall.

JULIAN LAGE QUARTET WITH JOHN MEDESKI, JORGE ROEDER, AND KENNY WOLLESEN

October 21 at 7:30 p.m. — Bing Concert Hall

Jazz guitarist Julian Lage will be joined by John Medeski, Jorge Roeder and Kenny Wollesen. The quartet appears together on Lage’s latest album, Scenes From Above.

JONTAVIOUS WILLIS – WEST GEORGIA BLUESMAN

October 23 at 7 and 9 p.m. — The Studio

Grammy-nominated artist Jontavious Willis will perform music drawing from his latest album, West Georgia Blues. The Georgia-born musician works across Delta, Piedmont, Texas and Gospel blues traditions.

LOS VEGA SON JAROCHO

October 24 at 7 and 9 p.m. — The Studio

Los Vega will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a program of son jarocho, the traditional music of southern Veracruz blending Indigenous, African and Spanish Baroque influences.

ROB KAPILOW: WHAT MAKES IT GREAT? – THE MUSIC OF LERNER AND LOEWE

October 25 at 2:30 p.m. — Bing Concert Hall

Rob Kapilow will turn his What Makes It Great? series toward the music of Lerner and Loewe. Kapilow will explore musical selections from Broadway classics including My Fair Lady, Camelot and Brigadoon.

LET THE POETS SPEAK: A CELEBRATION OF Philip Glass AND ALLEN GINSBERG

October 30 at 7:30 p.m. — Bing Concert Hall

Timo Andres, Taylor Mac and members of the San Francisco Girls Chorus will take part in Let the Poets Speak, celebrating the creative relationship between Philip Glass and Allen Ginsberg.

Presented on the occasion of Glass’s 90th birthday and Ginsberg’s posthumous centennial, the program will include Glass works composed for Ginsberg poems including “Wichita Vortex Sutra” and “Magic Psalm.”

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