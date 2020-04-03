Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Offers Three Free Virtual Arts Programs

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced that it is offering three free virtual arts programs to provide continued access to the arts and community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now more than ever, LBC believes in the power and positive impact the arts have on well-being and mental health. The three programs-Let's Be Creative, Drop the Mic, and Luther Locals-are hosted on LBC's social media platforms with new content provided every week.

"Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is so much more than a building and performance venue-we are a valuable arts education provider in Sonoma County and beyond," said Ashleigh Worley, Director of Education and Community Engagement. "LBC remains committed to providing access to the arts and supporting our community during this challenging time. Shifting our programming to a digital format is a daunting, but tremendously exciting project for our team. These programs will allow our teaching artists to share their talents while keeping the community engaged and entertained. We hope you will join us and tune in!"

"Although this current situation has created unprecedented challenges, LBC is creating new opportunities to connect and support our community with the arts," said Anita Wiglesworth, Director of Programs & Patron Services. "We hope that our new Drop the Mic and Luther Locals programs will inspire our patrons as well as support the amazing local talent in our community."

Let's Be Creative is a daily digital arts education experience that offers students of all ages and their families a way to learn and participate in the arts in their own homes. Subjects will include live dance and improv classes, instrument care tutorials, visual art projects, music challenges, read-along and literature-based lessons, and more! New Let's be Creative content will be released daily on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m. For additional information and updates, visit: lutherburbankcenter.org/lets-be-creative-with-lbc/

Drop the Mic is a weekly guide to all things fun and entertaining curated by LBC. Each week will feature a different theme with relevant content including Spotify Jams, YouTube clips, online resources, and suggestions for ways to enjoy the arts from home. Offering a look at amazing music and dance performances, comedic highlights, new and inspiring recipes from some of the world's greatest chefs, and more, this program will provide ways to be inspired, to laugh, to create, and to be well. Drop the Mic will be hosted on LBC's Facebook page with a new guide released each week.

For additional information and updates, visit: lutherburbankcenter.org/drop-the-mic/.

Luther Locals is a weekly program that features a remote performance from a local artist on Facebook. Each week will explore a different genre and feature a new artist. Viewers are encouraged to help LBC support the amazing talent in Sonoma County by tuning in and sharing these "mini-concerts." The first performance takes place today at 5 p.m. and features local musician, songwriter, and teacher Joni Davis.

For additional information and updates, visit: lutherburbankcenter.org/luther-locals/.





