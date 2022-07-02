Los Altos Youth Theatre Announces Upcoming Production of Xanadu This Month

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its summer mainstage musical production, Xanadu. Performers range in age from 12-19. ﻿Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children, and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired. This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller-skating musical adventure about following your dreams, despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar (Olivia Newton-John).

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO. (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds.

Directed by Los Altos Stage Company Education Director Gary Ferguson, with Musical Direction by Adam Green, Xanadu will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, and August 5-7, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Performances: July 29 at 7:00pm, 30 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 31 at 2:00pm, August 5 at 7:00pm, 6 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and 7 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are available at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.

If you'd like more information about Los Altos Youth Theatre or LASC's Education Programs, please contact Gary Ferguson, Education Director, at 650-941-0551 or garyferguson@losaltosstage.org.

