Lizz Roman & Dancers Perform in a New Site Specific Journey Engage The Environment of a Two-Story Home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset

Performances run September 15- through October 1.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Lizz Roman & Dancers Perform in a New Site Specific Journey Engage The Environment of a Two-Story Home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset

Lizz Roman & Dancers perform a new site specific journey entitled “Sunset Dances III”, engaging the architecture of a 2 Story home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset with performance, music and film. On three weekends from September 15 to October 1. The award winning Lizz Roman & Dancers offer performances for a very limited audience. Performed in multiple locations simultaneously with viewers at each location, offering audiences an immersive site experience from different perspectives.The site performance features composer Jerome Lindner’s original musical score performed live with films by award winning filmmaker Pete Litwinowicz.

Lizz Roman’s unique choreographic style has established her as one of California's leading site choreographers.This third part to her award winning SUNSET DANCES: Architectural Meditations II (2017) is performed in multiple locations With “Sunset Dances II”  Lizz Roman & Dancers engaged space and time in a deeply immersive site experience, simultaneously from 3 different perspectives.

Roman and her company have been making dances in San Francisco's dance spaces, local theaters, and outdoor festivals since 1995. The work has been described by critics as “Eloquent”, “Breathtaking”, “Provocative”, and “Captivating.” LR&D are best known for their trademark expansive dances that spring, roll, and fly through buildings, resulting in an Isadora Duncan Dance Award (IZZIE) for outstanding choreography in  2017 SUNSET DANCES: Architectural Meditations and 

 2013 for "DEEPER: Architectural Meditation at CounterPulse" (2012), and a IZZIE nomination for Best Company Performance for CELLGROUND (2005). The company has developed innovative site-specific techniques to work in unique and commonplace locations with a variety of multi-media collaborators and scenic elements. WaterSaw, Roman's most recent music collaborators received an IZZIE Award for Original Music score for 2012's "DEEPER." The SF Butoh Festival and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival commissioned Roman to create a site-specific dance, which premiered at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in 2005, and was remounted again for the 2006 festival season. In 1998, Roman and filmmaker Kevin Cunningham received the SF WEEKLY Black Box Award for Cross-Genre Performance for "IN HER DREAMS."




