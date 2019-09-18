Lisa Vroman Kicks Off Live At The Orinda Season

Broadway star and classical soprano Lisa Vroman opens the Live At the Orinda 2019-2020 concert season with a rare cabaret performance in the intimate and historic Orinda Theatre.

After making her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's ASPECTS OF LOVE, she was the first to play both Cosette and Fantine in LES MISERABLES. Lisa went on to star as Christine Daaé in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for several years on Broadway as well as her record breaking run in San Francisco.

One of the few artists able to move seamlessly between Broadway and opera, Ms Vroman has headlined in opera houses and concert stages around the world and is a frequent guest of the San Francisco Symphony. Lisa Vroman will be making a very rare cabaret appearance exclusively for Live At the Orinda. Expect the unexpected!

https://www.orindamovies.com/10063/LIVE-AT-ORINDA-Concert-Series





