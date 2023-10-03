LUNA MEXICANA Comes to Oakland Ballet This Month

Oakland Ballet Company's observance of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Luna MEXICANA, returns October 28 to November 4 with two performances at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose followed by two performances at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. Luna Mexicana combines exuberant dance, music, costumes, flowers, candles and food in a celebration of family and community.

Shows at the Hammer Theatre run October 28 – 29, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. At the Paramount Theatre, the showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 3, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4. Tickets range from $21.25 - $70 and are now on sale at oaklandballet.org/performances-events/Luna-mexicana.

This year's program will feature the return of Viva la Vida, a ballet inspired by the life and spirit of Frida Kahlo, co-choreographed by Martín Romero of Hayward-based company Ballet Folklórico Mexico Danza and Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig. The program will also include performances of traditional Mexican folkloric dance by Ballet Folklórico Mexico Danza, live mariachi music as well as Oakland Ballet's Luna Mexicana ballet.

Ofrendas, elaborately decorated altars filled with offerings to honor the deceased, accompany Oakland Ballet's performances at the Paramount Theatre, and the company is delighted that Oakland-based visual artist Daniel Camacho will return this season to lend his talents to a program of altars.

Oakland Ballet's 2023-24 season continues in December with Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker, December 16 – 17 at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. For more information, visit oaklandballet.org/performances-events/graham-lustigs-the-nutcracker.