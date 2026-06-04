INFINITE PRIDE to Return as SF Neo-Futurists' Annual Queer Benefit Show

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The San Francisco Neo-Futurists have announced the return of INFINITE PRIDE, an annual Pride benefit show featuring 30 gay plays performed in 60 even gayer minutes. Our flagship show, The Infinite Wrench, features an ever-changing menu of 30 short plays performed in a race against the clock. In this specialty show, we bring you plays both new and old, fabulously funny, silly, seductive, tender and timely to celebrate queerness in all its forms. INFINITE PRIDE 2026 will be performed three times only, once at El Rio on Monday, 6/22 and twice at The Stud on Tuesday, 6/23.

Infinite Pride is a benefit show: 50% of profits will go to Bay Area Workers Support (BAWS), a peer-led organization that supports sex workers with mutual aid, information and resources and social support.

Performances are at El Rio on Monday June 22nd, 8:00 PM and The Stud on Tuesday, June 23, 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM.

The event will feature openers Pussy Whipped (El Rio and 6:30 at The Stud) and Matty Mx! + Evangeline (9:00pm at The Stud).

Infinite Pride features San Francisco Neo-Futurist ensemble members and visiting artists Wallace Yan, Mars Ibarra, Jordan Williams, Hannah Cantor, Aster Light, Amy Langer, Greg Lakhan (NY) and Jasmine Henri Jordan (Chicago).

More about the San Francisco Neo-Futurists

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a critically-acclaimed collective of wildly prolific writer/director/performers who create theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper. They strive to create performance that conveys experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible. The ensemble has been named “SF's premiere performance art troupe” (48 Hills) and one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” (SF Chronicle), and has won a number of local awards, including Best Theater Company in the SF Bay Guardian's Best of the Bay Readers Polls.

INFINITE PRIDE is a special performance of the company's critically-acclaimed weekly show, The Infinite Wrench, an ongoing, ever-changing hour of 30 short plays performed in a one-hour race against the clock. Every week, the SF Neo-Futurists write new plays to populate the show, meaning the show changes every weekend. Since their founding in November 2013, they've written and performed over 4,500 original short plays. The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts. Intersection for the Arts is a bedrock Bay Area arts nonprofit that's dedicated to helping artists grow. Through vital resources, including fiscal sponsorship, low-cost coworking and event space, and professional development programs, we empower people to continue creating, thinking big, and taking weird and wonderful risks.

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