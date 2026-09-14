IN CONVERSATION WITH... RITA MORENO is Coming to The Mc Callum

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The McCallum Theatre is bringing together two extraordinary personalities for a very special evening when legendary actress, singer, dancer and EGOT winner Rita Moreno takes the stage for “In Conversation With….Rita Moreno,” featuring special guest and friend Mo Rocca, the celebrated Emmy Award “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent, humorist and television personality, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Few performers have had a career as remarkable, groundbreaking, and enduring as Rita Moreno. From her unforgettable performances on stage and screen to her historic achievements as one of the rare recipients of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, Moreno has been a force in entertainment for more than seven decades. Her life is a story of triumph and travails, resilience and near constant reinvention. Her career has broken barriers, challenged expectations and inspired generations of performers and audiences around the world.

Joining Moreno for the evening will be Emmy Award winner Mo Rocca, direct from “CBS Sunday Morning.” Known for his distinctive wit, curiosity and gift for conversation, Rocca loves talking to legends, especially one as hilariously unfiltered as Rita. When these two friend sit down to chat, nothing is off limits: from Rita’s pioneering start in Hollywood ….to .her immortal turn in West Side Story…from her torrid love life….to her bouts of near-crippling self-doubt….from her singular status as a BEGOT (the B is for the Barbie modeled after her)….to the challenges she’s faced making new friends in her 90’s. Mo fell in love with Rita as a child on “The Electric Company” and The Muppets. He also loved her in those ads for Pepsodent toothpaste, but she doesn’t even remember making them!

From Hollywood’s Golden Age to Broadway, television and beyond, “In Conversation With… Rita Moreno” offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of entertainment’s true legends in a completely different way—up close, personal, and unscripted.

ABOUT Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, at the young age of 94, is one of the most celebrated performers in entertainment history and one of the select few artists to have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Her extraordinary career has encompassed film, television, Broadway, and recording, with iconic performances including Anita in the film adaptation of West Side Story. A trailblazer throughout her career, Moreno continues to perform and inspire audiences around the world.

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