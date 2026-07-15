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IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A COOKIE to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater

Directed by Bridget Codoni, the Petaluma production stars Tyler Marques and Daphne Cummings.

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IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A COOKIE to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater

Cinnabar Theater is inviting young audiences and their families to experience If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, adapted by Jody Davidson and based on the beloved books by Laura Joffe Numeroff. This charming Theatre for Young Audiences production runs August 22-30, 2026, in Cinnabar Theater's Studio Space.

Perfect for children ages 3 and up, this fast-paced adaptation brings one of children's literature's most treasured stories to life with laughter, imagination, and plenty of surprises.

Boy has everything he needs for the perfect afternoon: a bag of cookies, a cozy spot in the yard, and his favorite comic book. But when an energetic little Mouse appears asking for just one cookie, Boy's quiet day quickly spirals into a whirlwind of hilarious requests and unexpected adventures. After all, if you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to want a glass of milk...

Filled with playful humor, colorful characters, and nonstop fun, Jody Davidson's adaptation captures the charm and humor that have delighted generations of readers while introducing young audiences to the magic of live theater.

Directed by Bridget Codoni, the production stars Tyler Marques as The Boy and Daphne Cummings as The Mouse, with Elise Clark serving as understudy for both roles. The creative team also includes Donnie Frank (Costume Design), Laurynn Malilay (Scenic Design), and Mateo Felix (Prop Design).

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