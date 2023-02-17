Humphry Slocombe Announces Limited Edition PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Flavor

On a mission to make ice cream less vanilla, Humphry Slocombe- the chef-driven ice creamery known for unexpected flavors-announced the opening of its newest scoop shop at The Pruneyard Shopping Center (1875 South Bascom Ave, Suite 370) in Campbell, CA. To celebrate the opening, Humphry Slocombe has partnered with Broadway San Jose on a limited edition flavor, "Champagne & Strawberries," inspired by Pretty Woman: The Musical, making its Northern California premiere at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from March 21-26, 2023. "Champagne & Strawberries" will be featured in all seven Humphry Slocombe scoop shops for the month of March, or until the flavor runs out. Tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose).



"We can't wait to raise a scoop to The Pruneyard and all our new neighbors in the South Bay," said Humphry Slocombe Co-Founder Sean Vahey. "We are particularly excited to be partnering with Broadway San Jose on unique flavors that bring the world of ice cream and arts together."



"We are so excited to welcome Humphry Slocombe to the South Bay," said Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer. "Our community partners are essential to creating a more dynamic theatergoing experience, and we look forward to this sweet, new friendship."



Humphry Slocombe will throw a store preview party for Friends and Family (including Press) on Tuesday, February 28 from 3-5 p.m. For its Grand Opening on March 1, the ice creamery will give out free scoops to celebrate with its new neighbors from 12-8 p.m. Guests will be asked for an optional donation of $1 when they grab their free scoop which will be donated to Project Open Hand, Humphry Slocombe's ongoing charity partner. Project Open Hand's mission is to improve health outcomes and quality of life by providing nutritious meals to the sick and vulnerable, caring for and educating our community.



A Bay Area favorite, Humphry Slocombe offers a menu of unique and trailblazing ice cream flavors. Among the best-sellers is Secret Breakfast, made with bourbon and cornflakes. Once the cornflakes are baked into a crispy cookie, they are folded into a rich ice cream base infused with vanilla and bourbon. Food Network has named Secret Breakfast one of the Top 5 Ice Creams in America. Other popular and intriguing flavors include: Elvis the Fat Years, Peanut Butter Curry, and Pepper & Mint Chip. Each flavor is invented by Humphry Slocombe's classically trained chef and co-founder, Jake Godby, who has been called the Willy Wonka of ice cream. The flavors are hand-crafted in small batches.



About Humphry Slocombe

Rebellious and unapologetic, Humphry Slocombe's ice cream has its own personality and flavors that appeal to adult tastes, but is loved by all. Co-founders Jake Godby and Sean Vahey opened their first shop in the Mission District in 2008, naming it after the two lead characters (Mr. Humphries and Mrs. Slocombe) from the 1970's sitcom "Are You Being Served?"



With the new Pruneyard store, the company has grown to include seven Scoop Shop locations in the San Francisco Bay Area: The Mission District, Ferry Building, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, and Redwood City locations also serve scoops, specials, and pints. Pre-packaged pints are sold in all Northern California Whole Foods locations and other high-end markets.



For more information: humphryslocombe.com

Find Humphry Slocombe near you: humphryslocombe.com/find-us/

Instagram: instagram.com/humphryslocombe

Twitter: twitter.com/humphryslocombe

Facebook: facebook.com/humphryslocombe



About Broadway San Jose

Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.



About Project Open Hand

Founded in 1985, Project Open Hand is a nonprofit organization that provides meals with love to critically ill neighbors and seniors. Our food is like medicine, helping clients recover from illness, get stronger, and lead healthier lives. Each day, they deliver more than 200 bags of healthy groceries to help sustain clients as they battle serious illnesses, isolation, or the health challenges of aging. We serve San Francisco and Alameda Counties, engaging more than 125 volunteers daily to nourish our community.

