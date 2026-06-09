Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 to Kick Off with Steve Earle Benefit Concert

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Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its 2026 edition with a special festival eve benefit concert honoring singer and songwriter Steve Earle, who has performed at each edition of the San Francisco free music festival since its second year in 2002.

The tribute is set for Thursday, October 1, at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic. “An Evening Honoring Steve Earle” will see the 3x GRAMMY Award-winner joined by close friends and collaborators, including Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Jackson Browne, Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Molly Tuttle, and other guests.

Tickets for “An Evening Honoring Steve Earle” go on sale to the public on June 12 here. Buddy Miller will serve as the show’s musical director, with Reckless Kelly, featuring Greg Liesz. Proceeds for the event benefit the non-profit Sweetwater Spectrum, a community that offers housing for adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will return to San Francisco, CA’s Golden Gate Park on October 2-4, once again offering a free concert that showcases a diverse lineup of performers across musical genres and styles. Complete details will be unveiled in the months to come. For updates and additional information, please see here.

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