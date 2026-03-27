HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH Will Come to New Conservatory Theatre Center With Alternating Hedwigs

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New Conservatory Theatre Center will closeout the 25-26 Season with the iconic, Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. The production will feature alternating performers in the role of Hedwig. It will be directed by Chris Morrell, musically directed by Jake Gale, and choreographed by Fuschia.

Neither the Berlin Wall, nor the scars of her past are enough to stop Hedwig Schmidt from clawing out of the rubble and rising to new heights. The self-proclaimed “internationally ignored song stylist” is ready to set the record straight and rock the stage in the performance of a reclaimed lifetime. Catch Hedwig LIVE at NCTC!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs May 8th through June 7th, 2026. NCTC's 2025-26 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees).

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show, with new events to be added:

- Preview performances, May 8-15 with limited discount tickets available.

- Opening Night is Saturday, May 16, 2026.

- Queeries: A Post Show Discussion with the cast and director will take place after the performance on Sunday, May 24.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell, with music & lyrics by Stephen Trask, will be directed by Chris Morrell, musically directed by Jake Gale, and choreographed by Fuschia. The production will feature trixxie carr and Samuel del Rosario, who will alternate the roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak, and Courtney Merrell will be the Yitzhak understudy. Emma Gifford is Assistant Stage Manager, Stephen Hitchcock is Projection Designer, Dan Holland is Sound Designer, Matt Owens is Set & Props Designer, Kaitlin Rosen is Stage Manager, Chris Steele is Costume Designer, and Laundra Tyme, Wigs by Tips is Wig Designer.