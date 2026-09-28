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HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Open at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

The production is directed and choreographed by Amanda Boyan with vocal direction by Ananya Yogi.

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HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Open at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

TEAM Theatre invites you to Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performances will take place at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center, located at 10550 Albion Rd, San Ramon, CA 94582), running Friday-Monday, October 30- November 2. Tickets are available at: https://tickets.sanramon.ca.gov/eventperformances.asp?evt=220

The cast of Hadestown features an all-teen local ensemble, with performers sharing select lead roles: Abha Dandekar, Abhishek Natraj, Anaiya Shukla, Angelina Contrera, Aria Dhar, Ayaana Mehta, Bailey Smith, Chantal Kalafate, Charlotte Rovira, Cole Widdowson, Hailey Kim, Jake Perry, Jane Hoose, Jaxson Ramos-Louis, Mariana Miranda, Naman Mathur, Rhea Vinod, Simran Samra, Sofia Lannus, Sophie Ruiz, Steven Yu, Sydney Bishop, Taliya Astra Winer

The creative team includes Bay Area professionals: Amanda Boyan (Director & Choreographer) Ananya Yogi (Vocal Director), Meghan Horowitz (Costume Designer), and Salim Razawi (Producer & Acting Coach)

This production is appropriate for teen and family audiences (PG 13) and Please visit www.teamtheatre.org/ for more information.

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