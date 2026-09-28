HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Open at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TEAM Theatre invites you to Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performances will take place at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center, located at 10550 Albion Rd, San Ramon, CA 94582), running Friday-Monday, October 30- November 2. Tickets are available at: https://tickets.sanramon.ca.gov/eventperformances.asp?evt=220

The cast of Hadestown features an all-teen local ensemble, with performers sharing select lead roles: Abha Dandekar, Abhishek Natraj, Anaiya Shukla, Angelina Contrera, Aria Dhar, Ayaana Mehta, Bailey Smith, Chantal Kalafate, Charlotte Rovira, Cole Widdowson, Hailey Kim, Jake Perry, Jane Hoose, Jaxson Ramos-Louis, Mariana Miranda, Naman Mathur, Rhea Vinod, Simran Samra, Sofia Lannus, Sophie Ruiz, Steven Yu, Sydney Bishop, Taliya Astra Winer

The creative team includes Bay Area professionals: Amanda Boyan (Director & Choreographer) Ananya Yogi (Vocal Director), Meghan Horowitz (Costume Designer), and Salim Razawi (Producer & Acting Coach)

This production is appropriate for teen and family audiences (PG 13) and Please visit www.teamtheatre.org/ for more information.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 02 Hrs 36 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming