HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Open at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center
The production is directed and choreographed by Amanda Boyan with vocal direction by Ananya Yogi.
TEAM Theatre invites you to Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.
Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
Performances will take place at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center, located at 10550 Albion Rd, San Ramon, CA 94582), running Friday-Monday, October 30- November 2. Tickets are available at: https://tickets.sanramon.ca.gov/eventperformances.asp?evt=220
The cast of Hadestown features an all-teen local ensemble, with performers sharing select lead roles: Abha Dandekar, Abhishek Natraj, Anaiya Shukla, Angelina Contrera, Aria Dhar, Ayaana Mehta, Bailey Smith, Chantal Kalafate, Charlotte Rovira, Cole Widdowson, Hailey Kim, Jake Perry, Jane Hoose, Jaxson Ramos-Louis, Mariana Miranda, Naman Mathur, Rhea Vinod, Simran Samra, Sofia Lannus, Sophie Ruiz, Steven Yu, Sydney Bishop, Taliya Astra Winer
The creative team includes Bay Area professionals: Amanda Boyan (Director & Choreographer) Ananya Yogi (Vocal Director), Meghan Horowitz (Costume Designer), and Salim Razawi (Producer & Acting Coach)
This production is appropriate for teen and family audiences (PG 13) and Please visit www.teamtheatre.org/ for more information.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bye Bye Birdie
Warren Theater (9/18-10/04)
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
prePLAY New Play Series: The Trial Run by Daniel Martinez Jr.
PlayGround PlaySpace (10/18-10/18)
|
Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
|
The 2026 GLIDE Holiday Jam: Turn It Up and Turn It Out
The Warfield (11/05-11/05)
|
Steel Magnolias
Town Hall Theatre (9/10-10/03)
|
Dear San Francisco
Club Fugazi (9/16-3/31)
|
Live At the Orinda - 2026/2027 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (9/22-5/23)
|
PlayGround Twisted Holiday Festival
Potrero Stage (12/04-12/11)
|
“E4TT Call For Scores: Solo Piano, Vol. 3”
Community Music Center (10/18-10/18)