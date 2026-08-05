SF Symphony to Open 2026-27 Season with Hilary Hahn at Opening Gala

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The San Francisco Symphony has announced its September 2026 programming, launching the 2026–27 season with an Opening Gala starring violinist Hilary Hahn, the annual All San Francisco Concert, performances with Grammy-winning artists Samara Joy and Fantastic Negrito, Gregory Alan Isakov, acclaimed pianist Garrick Ohlsson, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert, and a slate of chamber music events.

The Symphony officially opens its new season on September 24 with its annual Opening Gala, led by conductor Giancarlo Guerrero and featuring superstar violinist Hilary Hahn performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto. The evening's program also includes John Adams' The Chairman Dances and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol. Gala proceeds will support the Symphony's education, community engagement, and artistic programs throughout the Bay Area.

The festivities continue on September 25 with the 47th Annual All San Francisco Concert, also conducted by Guerrero. The program includes Adams' The Chairman Dances, Weber's Bassoon Concerto featuring San Francisco Symphony Principal Bassoon Joshua Elmore in his solo debut with the orchestra, Gabriela Lena Frank's Three Latin American Dances, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol. The annual event honors Bay Area nonprofit organizations and community leaders while offering subsidized tickets to nonprofit employees, volunteers, and community members.

During the concert, the Symphony will present the Ellen Magnin Newman Award to Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA), recognizing the organization's more than four decades of preserving and celebrating Latino, Caribbean, and African diasporic cultural traditions in the Bay Area. The award includes a cash grant and a San Francisco Symphony subscription.

September also features a trio of special one-night-only collaborations. On September 8, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy joins conductor Anthony Parnther and the Symphony for an evening featuring jazz standards and original songs. On September 15, singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov performs orchestral arrangements of his acclaimed music alongside conductor Christopher Dragon. On September 26, Oakland-born Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito celebrates the tenth anniversary of his breakthrough Tiny Desk Concert with a symphonic performance conducted by Jonathan Taylor Rush.

The Symphony's Orchestral Series continues September 18 and 19 as David Afkham conducts Unsuk Chin's subito con forza and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4. Internationally acclaimed pianist Garrick Ohlsson joins the orchestra for Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1. Inside Music Talks will precede both performances, and the concerts will later be broadcast on Classical California and streamed on demand.

The popular film series returns September 10 and 12 with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi presented live-to-picture. Anthony Parnther conducts John Williams' Academy Award-nominated score as the Symphony performs alongside the complete film, bringing the conclusion of George Lucas' original trilogy to life in concert.

Chamber music also plays a prominent role in the month's programming. On September 13, San Francisco Symphony musicians will perform as part of the annual Flower Piano series at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park. The free community concert is open to San Francisco residents with proof of residency.

The Symphony's Chamber Music Series opens September 20 at Davies Symphony Hall, where Garrick Ohlsson joins Symphony musicians for Brahms' Piano Trio No. 2 and Amy Beach's Piano Quintet. The program also includes Ramiro Boero's Suite Impulso and Astor Piazzolla's La muerte del ángel and Decarísimo.

All performances take place at Davies Symphony Hall unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available through the San Francisco Symphony Box Office and the Symphony's official website.

September 2026 Schedule

September 8

Samara Joy with the San Francisco Symphony

Anthony Parnther, conductor

Samara Joy, vocalist

7:30 p.m.

September 10 & 12

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Film with Live Orchestra

Anthony Parnther, conductor

7:30 p.m.

September 13

Flower Piano

San Francisco Botanical Garden, Golden Gate Park

2:00 p.m.

September 15

Gregory Alan Isakov with the SF Symphony

Christopher Dragon, conductor

Gregory Alan Isakov, guest artist

7:30 p.m.

September 18–19

Garrick Ohlsson Plays Brahms

David Afkham, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Featuring works by Unsuk Chin, Robert Schumann, and Johannes Brahms

7:30 p.m.

September 20

Chamber Music at Davies Symphony Hall: SF Symphony Musicians and Garrick Ohlsson

September 24

Opening Gala

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Hilary Hahn, violin

September 25

All San Francisco Concert

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Joshua Elmore, bassoon

September 26

Fantastic Negrito with the SF Symphony

Jonathan Taylor Rush, conductor

Fantastic Negrito

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