GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! to Open at Hillbarn Theatre

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Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory continues its 86th season with Gutenberg! The Musical!, the musical comedy by Scott Brown and Anthony King, running October 8 - November 1, 2026. Directed by Chris Reber, the cult-favorite comedy follows two aspiring writers who are convinced they have created the next great Broadway musical-and are ready to prove it.

Armed with little more than a piano, a collection of baseball caps, and an abundance of enthusiasm, best friends Bud and Deb take the stage to present a backers' audition of their brand-new musical about Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. There's just one challenge: without a cast, orchestra, scenery or costumes, they have to perform the entire show themselves.

What follows is a gleefully theatrical tour de force as Bud and Deb portray every character, switching roles at breakneck speed by changing labeled baseball caps. Their earnest attempt to bring their epic musical to life becomes an increasingly outrageous evening of songs, characters, historical liberties and Broadway-sized ambition. But beneath all the silliness is something surprisingly heartfelt: two friends who believe completely in each other and in the show they have created.

'Gutenberg! The Musical! is, on the surface, a wildly funny love letter to musical theatre-but underneath all the absurdity is something incredibly human,' said Executive Artistic Director Steve Muterspaugh. 'It's about two friends who believe deeply in each other, in the story they've created, and in the possibility that sharing it might lead to something extraordinary. That mix of friendship, optimism, and fearless creativity speaks directly to our season theme, 'The Stories That Bring Us Together.' And there may be no better celebration of theatre than watching two people make an entire world out of almost nothing, all the while getting to laugh together while they do it.'

Written by Scott Brown and Anthony King, Gutenberg! The Musical! began at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and went on to acclaimed Off-Broadway runs. Nearly two decades later, the show reached Broadway in a 2023 revival starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Part affectionate parody and part love letter to musical theatre, Gutenberg! pokes fun at Broadway conventions while celebrating the people who are crazy enough to believe that an idea, a few songs and a bare stage can become something magical.

That spirit is especially at home in Hillbarn's intimate 179-seat theatre, where there is little distance between performer and audience. Bud and Deb aren't simply putting on a show for the people watching them-they need them. After all, somewhere in the audience could be the Broadway producer who will finally make their dream come true.

Whether audiences know Johannes Gutenberg from the history books, love musical theatre, or simply enjoy watching two wildly committed performers do almost anything to achieve their dream, Gutenberg! The Musical! is an exuberant reminder that theatre begins with imagination-and is completed when an audience gathers to share it.

The artistic team includes Director Chris Reber, Musical Director Katie Coleman, Choreographer Lee Ann Payne, Scenic Designer Mitchell Ost, Lighting Designer Cameron Pence, Sound Designer Jeff Mockus, Costume & Properties Designer Stephanie Dittbern, Intimacy Coordinator Maya Herbsman and stage manager Rebecca Voss*.

The cast features Ted Zoldan* as Bud and Heather Orth as Deb.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is rated PG-13 and contains some adult humor and innuendo.

(*Appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association)

PERFORMANCES

Thursday, October 8 • 8pm

Friday, October 9 • 8pm

Saturday, October 10 • 2pm

Saturday, October 10 • 8pm

Sunday, October 11 • 2pm

Friday, October 16 • 8pm

Saturday, October 17 • 2pm

Saturday, October 17 • 8pm

Sunday, October 18 • 2pm*

Friday, October 23 • 8pm

Saturday, October 24 • 2pm

Saturday, October 24 • 8pm

Sunday, October 25 • 2pm

Friday, October 30 • 8pm

Saturday, October 31 • 2pm

Saturday, October 31 • 8pm

Sunday, November 1 • 2pm

*Masked performance

TICKETS

Single tickets range in price from $30 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hillbarntheatre.org by phone at 650.349.6411 Ext. 2, or by visiting the Box Office at 1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue in Foster City, Tuesday - Friday 11am-3pm. Discounts are available for youth 18 years of age and under, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.

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