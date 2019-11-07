Festival Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Welcomes A Stunning Array Of World-Class Guest Artists

Festival Ballet Theatre presents the return of The Nutcracker. The critically acclaimed production, featuring magnificent colorful sets and dazzling costumes by award-winning designers Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva, has been delighting audiences and critics in Orange County for over 30 years. The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, opens December 7 with performances through December 24 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

"The Nutcracker is a time-honored experience for so many people during the holiday season and we are honored to be part of their traditions and welcome new audience members every year," said Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla. "There is something for everyone in this breathtaking production, which captures the holiday spirit and showcases our Company through iconic music, sets, costumes and choreography."

The full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, professional Festival Ballet Theatre company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

Festival Ballet Theatre's breathtaking production of The Nutcracker makes this age-old holiday tradition sparkle like new. Audiences will be swept away as Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and a cast of hundreds take them on a magical journey to mystical lands.

The beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier are a highlight of the heroine, Clara's adventure and will be performed by Festival Ballet Theatre's spectacular guest artists. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by: Tara Ghassemieh Luiz (Festival Ballet Theatre), Maria Kochetkova (former San Francisco Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Beckanne Sisk (Ballet West). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by: Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet), Vitor Luiz (former San Francisco Ballet) and Chase O'Connell (Ballet West).

All 14 performances will take place at The Irvine Barclay Theatre (4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612).

Esteemed Guest Artists and Performance Dates:

Tara Ghassemieh Luiz - Festival Ballet Theatre Company Dancer

Vitor Luiz - Former San Francisco Ballet

Saturday, December 7, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 8, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 6:00 PM

Beckanne Sisk - Ballet West

Chase O'Connell - Ballet West

Friday, December 13, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 15, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 15, 2019 @ 6:00 PM

Maria Kochetkova - Former San Francisco Ballet

Vitor Luiz - Former San Francisco Ballet

Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

Jeraldine Mendoza - Joffrey Ballet

Dylan Gutierrez - Joffrey Ballet

Monday, December 23, 2019 @ 6:00 PM

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM

Please note: Guest artists may be subject to change.

Tickets

$45 - $60

Tickets can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org/ or by calling 949.854.4646.

The Nutcracker is approximately 2 hours in length, including one intermission. For more information, please visit: festivalballet.org/the-nutcracker-2019/.





