Feinstein's at the Nikko Announces CABARET KARAOKE

Feinstein's at the Nikko is announcing Cabaret Karaoke, San Francisco's next-level karaoke experience, launching on Wednesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 24 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with planned events continuing into the fall.

At this only-at-Feinstein's event, karaoke enthusiasts and first-timers alike will have the opportunity to perform songs from a catalog that spans the decades-from Great American Songbook favorites to contemporary pop hits-on the iconic Feinstein's at the Nikko stage. Singers will be backed by Klub Karaoke, a rockin' five-piece band comprised of some of the Bay Area's top musicians exclusively organized and directed by the legendary Dick Bright, who also acts as master of ceremonies. Additional dates and specially-themed nights will be announced at a later date.



Tickets for Cabaret Karaoke on July 10 and July 24 are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. There is a two-item minimum per guest. Specialty cocktails and a limited menu of food items from Restaurant Anzu's new executive chef, Kevin Tanaka, will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.feinsteinssf.com.



"Cabaret Karaoke is a thrilling rush that offers anyone who has gone for that big note in their car while sitting in traffic, or covered in soap in the shower, to live out their performance dreams," says Randy Taradash, Feinstein's at the Nikko's Creative Director and General Manager. "Those who sign up and choose a tune from our fantastic songlist will get the rare opportunity to grab the mic and perform on a stage that has been occupied by some of today's most legendary singers while feeling the adrenaline of performing with a live band."



Adds Taradash: "We are incredibly lucky to have the legendary Dick Bright as our intrepid music director guiding our Cabaret Karaoke participants through what is definitely a big step above the traditional karaoke experience. Whether you're a karaoke regular or a first timer on the mic, Cabaret Karaoke is everyone's chance to live out their star-making moment."





