FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Starring Greta Oglesby
The show traces Hamer’s inspiring gospel journey to justice, from sharecropper to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, starring award-winning actor Greta Oglesby in the title role. Oglesby, who starred in last season's critically acclaimed Gem of the Ocean, reunites with TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond, who will direct this stirring musical play about the famed civil rights activist.
Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer traces Hamer's inspiring gospel journey to justice, from sharecropper to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and becoming an outspoken voice for African American voting rights. Featuring songs including "This Little Light of Mine" and "We Shall Not Be Moved," this incendiary call to action will ignite audiences to rise up and do their part to fight for what's right. Written by Cheryl L. West (Akeelah and the Bee, Before It Hits Home, Jar the Floor), Fannie was commissioned by The Goodman Theatre and Seattle Repertory Theatre and has performed at leading regional theatres around the country.
Previews will take place Wednesday, March 8 - Friday, March 10, 2023. The show officially opens on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and will run through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
ACCESS: ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Audio Description: 8pm Friday, March 31, 2023; 8pm Saturday, April 1, 2023; 2pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.
Assisted Listening Devices available at every performance
EVENTS: In Conversations (free of cost, open to community): After the 2pm matinees on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and Saturday, March 25, 2023
Student Matinee: 11am Thursday, March 30, 2023
WHERE: Lucie Stern Theatre. 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
TICKETS: Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.
INFO: For information visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
