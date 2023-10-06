Epic Persian Poem SONG OF THE NORTH To Debut October 20-22 At Cowell Theater

Fictionville Studio presents the San Francisco Bay Area debut of Hamid Rahmanian's Song of The North, a magical evening of large-scale shadow puppetry that transports audiences into ancient worlds full of color, history, and stunning imagery at Fort Mason Center's Cowell Theater. An inspirational epic from ancient Persia comes to life in this stunning multi-disciplinary performance created through shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater. More than 500 handmade puppets are used to tell the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war.

Song of The North performances are scheduled for Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees October 21 and 22 at 3 p.m. The running time is 90-minutes without intermission. Tickets are now on sale at Eventbrite.com, and begin at $35. In addition to the production, the public is invited to reserve space for a 6:00 p.m. meet-and-greet in the Cowell Theater lobby before the Friday, October 20 performance; or for a 1:30 p.m. kids Creative Station before the 3 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22; (extra $20 fee applies).

Song of The North is created and directed by multi-talented Iranian-born and trained, and 2014 Guggenheim Fellow, Hamid Rahmanian (Feathers of Fire). The original score is written and orchestrated by renowned Iranian musician and recording artist, Loga Ramin Torkian, featuring acclaimed Iranian singing star, Azam Ali. The ensemble includes Ray Dondero, Sam Jay Gold, Harrison Greene, J Hann, Esme Roszel, Sarah Walsh, Clay Westman, and Christopher Williams.

Song of The North is adapted from the 10th century Book of Kings (Shahnameh), written by celebrated Persian poet Ferdowsi, a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran and surrounding areas of the region. Of its French premiere in 2022, Le Monde acclaimed the performance as bursting with “breathtaking fireworks of creativity,” a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience celebrating Persian culture, collaboration, experimentation, and unity.

Hamid Rahmanian said, “In these days of turmoil in Iran, at a time when our collective heart breaks for the suffering of the innocent yet swells with hope for a better future, we raise our voices in support of the brave women and men risking their lives for freedom, whose shared spirit embodies the very essence of the Epic of the Persian Kings – Shahnameh.”

Some of the interesting production facts about Song of The North is that it features 500 richly-designed puppets, intricately designed that will breathe life into the principal characters and lovers, Bijan and Manijeh, as well as the many other heroes and heroines of this epic love story. The story comes alive with nine actors who will bring emotion and depth to the characters, adding a human touch to the grand spectacle. Over 208 animated backgrounds are featured, transporting viewers to the enchanting world of ancient Persia as animated backgrounds seamlessly blend with the shadow play, creating a mesmerizing and immersive experience.

Rahmanian added, “This performance is a celebration of love, fate, and the enduring power of storytelling. It is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Shahnameh and its timeless relevance. Whether you are a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply seeking an unforgettable night of entertainment, this production is not to be missed.”

Song of The North is currently touring the United States and had its US premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2022.

Hamid Rahmanian (Creator, Design, Director) is a 2014 John Guggenheim Fellow and the recipient of the 2020 United States Artists Fellowship. His work centers on theater, moving image, and graphic arts. For over a decade, Rahmanian's work has been rooted in the Persian epic poem, Shahnameh by Ferdowsi, modernizing and adapting the work for new diverse audiences. Some of his recent works include the 600-page illustrated art book Shahnameh: The Epic of the Persian Kings (2013), which the Wall Street Journal lauded as a “masterpiece,” and the immersive audiobook version with an introduction by Frances Ford Coppola. In 2018, he released the popup book, Zahhak: The Legend of the Serpent King in English and French which was awarded the Meggendorfer Prize for the Best Popup Book and hailed as “Simply breathtaking” by Le Monde. In 2019 he created the UNIMA-USA award winning shadow theater piece Feathers of Fire (2016) which premiered at Brooklyn Academy of Music and toured around the US and abroad. In 2019, he was commissioned by Yo Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble to create a video animation for their multimedia project, Heroes Take Their Stand. Mr. Rahmanian has recently completed the second installment of his shadow theater trilogy, Song of the North (2022) and published a new popup book, The Seven Trials of Rostam. www.kingorama.com

Loga Ramin Torkian (Composer) is an Iranian-born multi-instrumentalist and composer. He is recognized internationally for his ground-breaking work with World Music groups Niyaz and Axiom of Choice, both of which he co-founded. A highly-gifted composer and a visionary, Loga is greatly respected for his ability to adapt the Persian classical repertoire to his own unique and modern compositions. In 2014 Loga was nominated for a Canadian JUNO Award in the Category of “Best World Music Album” for the album he recorded with musical partner Azam Ali titled, “Lamentation of Swans.” He continues to produce albums and tour worldwide with NIYAZ.