Ensemble for These Times Opens 2026 Call for Scores for SOLO PIANO

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Award-winning SF contemporary chamber group Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) is excited to announce its third Call for Scores for music for solo piano. Chosen works will be announced in July 2026, to be performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang in two recitals at the Community Music Center, SF (October 18, 2026), and Berkeley Piano Club (October 25, 2026).

Scores for works for acoustic solo piano will only be accepted during the two-week window of June 15th - June 30th, 2026, with the winning scores announced in July 2026. Complete requirements, along with submission information can be found at https://e4tt.org/scores2026.pdf. Composers may address any questions to info@E4TT.org.

E4TT's 2025/26 season is supported in part by the San Francisco Arts Council, Grants for the Arts, the Amphion Foundation, the California Arts Council, and the Ross McKee Foundation. E4TT is honored to be a fiscally sponsored affiliate of InterMusic SF, a non-profit organization dedicated to small-ensemble music in the San Francisco Bay Area.

ABOUT E4TT'S CALLS FOR SCORES

E4TT's 2026 Call for Scores will be the group's seventh since rebranding in 2016. As part of that rebranding, the group put out its first Call for Scores in 2016, which brought in 275 works by 200 composers, of which E4TT chose 56 works by 54 composers to perform over a three-year series entitled "56x54." Since completing that series in 2021, E4TT has held six additional Calls: two for solo piano in 2022 and 2024-performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang on February 25, 2023, and February 22, 2025 and March 2, 2025, respectively; one in 2025 for the group's first-ever Call for piano four-hands, performed on March 1, 2026, at which Tsang was joined by Bay Area favorite LaDene Otsuki and Ross McKee Foundation laureates in a recital of nine chosen works; and two two-year collaborations with Luna Composition Lab, the first of which (2023) yielded two concerts, six chosen scores and three commissions-and the second (2025), which has yielded one score (performed January 24, 2026) and three commissions (to be performed in May 2027).

The group's 2026 Call for Scores is for acoustic solo piano only, to be submitted as pdf files between June 15-30th, 2026. The full requirements for submissions are available at https://e4tt.org/scores2026.pdf. Interested composers should review the information carefully, as only submissions that follow the listed requirements will be considered. Questions can be addressed to E4TT at info@E4TT.org.

ABOUT DALE TSANG

E4TT emerita pianist DALE TSANG earned her BM in Performance from the University of Southern California, her MМ from the University of Michigan, and her DMA from Rice University. She is a faculty member at Laney College and teaches an inspiring assortment of adult students. A winner of numerous competitions and an active solo and chamber musician, she frequently performs locally and in Europe and Asia. As a core member of Ensemble for These Times, she championed 20th and21st century music and collaborated in many commissions, premieres, and international performances. She enthusiastically continues to disseminate the music of living composers.

ABOUT ENSEMBLE FOR THESE TIMES

Winner of The American Prize in 2021 for Chamber Music Performance, ENSEMBLE FOR THESE TIMES (E4TT) consists of soprano/Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness, cellist Megan Chartier, pianist Margaret Halbig, and Senior Artistic Advisor/composer David Garner. E4TT focuses on 20th and 21st century music that is relevant, engaging, original and compelling-music that resonates with today and speaks to tomorrow, that harnesses the power of artistic beauty, intelligence, wit, lyricism, and irony to create a deep understanding of our times and the human condition. Women creators are an ongoing primary focus.

E4TT has toured to NYC, Boston, LA, Madrid, and Krakow (Krakow Culture Festival), made its international debut in Berlin, was sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Budapest for a four-city tour of Hungary, has released five award-winning recordings, with the sixth to be released on May 8, "El Tiempo Latine," and has produced a weekly podcast of conversations with women and BIPOC creatives, "For Good Measure" since 2022.

For more information about E4TT's 2025/26 Bay Area Home Season, please visit our website.