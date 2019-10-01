Dry Creek Inn And Krug Family Form Alliance Partnership With Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has formed an Alliance Partnership with Dry Creek Inn and the Krug Family. With the launch of this partnership, Dry Creek Inn-a Tuscan-inspired oasis in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country-will become the preferred hotel for housing LBC's performing artists and visiting celebrities. Together with its resident companies, the Center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy annually.



In the category of great performance, LBC stands out in Sonoma County as the pre-eminent locale for the very best in live arts. It is against this backdrop that Norman Krug and his son Aaron Krug have forged this partnership. With over three decades of hospitality experience in Sonoma County, the Krug family has been welcoming guests from all over the world to their family-owned and -operated hotels.



"The Dry Creek Inn and the Krug Family are proud to be affiliated with LBC, as it is a vital artistic resource for the Sonoma community," says Aaron Krug, President and COO. "We are thrilled to welcome visiting artists and celebrities to enjoy the outstanding hospitality and amenities we offer at the Dry Creek Inn to make for a memorable experience."



This past Spring, the Krug Family completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of the Dry Creek Inn, combining wine country elegance with affordable luxury. With completely remodeled rooms in their Villa Toscana and new suite, the Dry Creek Inn puts visitors right in the center of over 150 wineries and tasting rooms, gourmet farm-to-table dining, shopping, art galleries, and an abundance of outdoor activities. Located minutes from LBC, the property also boasts two heated pools, two whirlpools, sauna, steam room, and amazing outdoor gathering spaces with fire pits. Guests are also treated complimentary yoga on select days of the week. The Dry Creek Inn boasts a fully-renovated meeting space with both indoor and outdoor gathering facilities.





