Diablo Ballet Continues Its 30th Season With The Romantic SLEEPING BEAUTY'S WEDDING And An Encore Of Gerald Arpino's FESTIVE CONFETTI

Diablo Ballet presents romantic ballets for its 30th season.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Diablo Ballet Continues Its 30th Season With The Romantic SLEEPING BEAUTY'S WEDDING And An Encore Of Gerald Arpino's FESTIVE CONFETTI

Diablo Ballet Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas presents Sleeping Beauty's Wedding February 9 - 10 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

Sleeping Beauty's glorious 3rd act celebrates the royal wedding with the Jewel Fairies; Diamond, Gold, Silver, Sapphire, and the Lilac Fairy. Fairytale characters including Puss in Boots, The White Cat, Princess Florine, the Bluebird, Cinderella, Prince Charming, and Little Red Riding Hood dance for Aurora and Prince Desire in the joyous finale. The ballet will feature the entire company, trainees, and upper level students from Diablo Ballet School.

Dr. Magic is a world premiere created by sought after choreographer Penny Saunders and dedicated to one of Diablo Ballet's beloved and treasured friends Mari Cyphers, who passed away in 2022. Created for the full company of dancers, this light-hearted, musical, and heartwarming tribute showcases their multifaceted artistry and contemporary technique. Artistic Director Lauren Jonas stated, “We have had the pleasure of performing several restaged works by Penny Saunders and this is her first new work created on the Company, and we are so thrilled.”

The program also features an encore performance of the celebratory Confetti, choreographed by Gerald Arpino, the former Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet. This exhilarating ballet premiered in Chicago in February 1970 and Diablo Ballet was invited to perform it in March 2023, in honor of Arpino's Centennial Celebration on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Sleeping Beauty's Wedding performs February 9 – 10 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, located at 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, February 9 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

Single tickets are on sale now ($28 - $57) with senior and youth pricing available. Early Bird pricing is available through January 10. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit Click Here or www.diabloballet.org.
 




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks opens 2024 with a super trifecta winner with August Wilson’s deeply personal and revelatory How I Learned What I Learned: a brilliant, bravura performance by Bay Area legend Steven Anthony Jones, excellent direction by Wilson interpreter Tim Bond, and of course, the profoundly poetic and incisive words of Wilson that resonate just as clearly today as when written and performed by him in 2003.

2
San Francisco Playhouse to Present THE 39 STEPS This Spring Photo
San Francisco Playhouse to Present THE 39 STEPS This Spring

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE presents a riotous, rip-roaring riff on Hitchcock's thriller 'The 39 Steps' from March 7 - April 20, 2024.

3
David Kushner Releases New Song Skin and Bones Photo
David Kushner Releases New Song 'Skin and Bones'

Certified-platinum indie folk musician David Kushner has released his long-teased new track “Skin and Bones.” Listen and learn more here!

4
New Performance Traditions & Paul Dresher Ensemble to Present THE REBIRTH OF APSARA in Photo
New Performance Traditions & Paul Dresher Ensemble to Present THE REBIRTH OF APSARA in February

In February Charya Burt's dance/theater work, The Rebirth Of Apsara will have its final performance in San Francisco on February 4, 3 pm at Z Space's Steindler Stage presented by New Performance Traditions & Paul Dresher Ensemble. This performance follows a premiere on February 1, at Weill Hall Green Music Center.

More Hot Stories For You

AREN'T YOU...? Returns to the Marsh Next MonthAREN'T YOU...? Returns to the Marsh Next Month
San Francisco Playhouse to Present THE 39 STEPS This SpringSan Francisco Playhouse to Present THE 39 STEPS This Spring
New Performance Traditions & Paul Dresher Ensemble to Present THE REBIRTH OF APSARA in FebruaryNew Performance Traditions & Paul Dresher Ensemble to Present THE REBIRTH OF APSARA in February
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of MIRIAM AND ESTER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICTPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of MIRIAM AND ESTER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT

Videos

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey Video
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Mean Girls in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls
Saroyan Theatre (3/26-3/27)
PlayGround Solo Performance Festival in San Francisco / Bay Area PlayGround Solo Performance Festival
PlayGround (1/26-2/11)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Chicago (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (2/23-2/25)
Larry the Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Larry the Musical
Brava Theater (3/23-4/14)
Opera San José presents “Rigoletto” in San Francisco / Bay Area Opera San José presents “Rigoletto”
Opera San José (2/17-3/03)
Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing in San Francisco / Bay Area Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra in San Francisco / Bay Area Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
The Canyon – Montclair (2/17-2/17)
The 39 Steps in San Francisco / Bay Area The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
Frozen in San Francisco / Bay Area Frozen
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (8/21-9/01)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (2/12-2/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You