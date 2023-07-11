Contra Costa Civic Theatre to Present SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Beginning Next Month

The production will run from August 25 through September 10.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse Photo 2 Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre Photo 3 Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre
Review: OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Contra Costa Civic Theatre to Present SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Beginning Next Month

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) will launch its 2023-24 season with Sondheim on Sondheim, a captivating musical revue that delves into the life and artistry of one of the greatest composers in American musical theater history, Stephen Sondheim, from August 25 through September 10. 

Conceived and originally directed by James Lapine, with new orchestrations by Michael Starobin, arrangements by David Loud, and video design by Peter Flaherty, Sondheim on Sondheim weaves together timeless melodies and thought-provoking lyrics with interviews, personal anecdotes, and video clips of the composer himself. Sondheim on Sondheim creates an intimate and revealing portrait of his creative journey from his early days as a protégé of Oscar Hammerstein II to his groundbreaking works such as "Company," "Sweeney Todd," and "Into the Woods."

This Bay Area premiere production is directed by Marilyn Langbehn, now in her eleventh and final season as CCCT's Executive Artistic Director. Productions for the company include the Bay Area premiere of To Master the Art, Our Town, Anton in Show Business, Broadway Inside Out, Bright Star, The Last Five Years, All the Way, Ragtime, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised], The Mountaintop, and the world premiere of The Lost Years. Her critically-acclaimed production of August: Osage County received Best Production and Best Director nods at the inaugural Theatre Bay Area awards in 2014. She founded the Theatre's Reading Stage series in 2015 to showcase the work of women playwrights and playwrights of color. To date, the series has produced more than 20 works, including plays by Katori Hall, Theresa Rebeck, Cynthia Wands, Kimber Lee, Leah Nanako Winkler, Jiréh Breon Holder, and Inda Craig-Galván, and the widely-acclaimed world premiere of her play, Running For My Life, about the January 6th insurrection. Marilyn also inaugurated the “Kitchen Table Conversation” Zoom series in 2020 to engage audiences in substantive conversation about the arts in an informal setting. 

Music direction for Sondheim on Sondheim is by Armando Fox, who also served as music director of CCCT's Camelot, Home for the Holidays, and In the Heights. Anne Yumi Kobori, who recently played “Simca” in To Master the Art and “Peggy Maruyama” in Allegiance, will choreograph.  

“I am thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey, bringing the iconic works of Stephen Sondheim to life in a truly immersive and captivating experience,” said director Marilyn Langbehn. “Not only do we get his glorious music—played by some of the best musicians in the Bay Area and sung by a director's dream of a cast—but we get the man himself guiding us through his thought process as he created some of the best music ever written. I can't wait to share this with our audience!”

CCCT's production features a mix of old friends and soon-to-be favorites: Stephen Barrett, Faustino Cadiz, Matt Gibson, Kate Huizinga, Alexis Lane Jensen (“Fraulein Kost” in 2017's Cabaret), LaMont Ridgell (“Coalhouse Walker, Jr.” in 2018's Ragtime), Brenna Sammon (“Guenevere” in 2022's Camelot), and Susan Tonkin.

Sondheim on Sondheim runs from August 25 through September 10. Tickets range from $10-$40, and are available on the theatre's website at Click Here. All performances take place in-person at the theatre, 951 Pomona Ave (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot and on the street. COVID protocols for attending the in-person performances are updated regularly and are available on the theatre's website at www.ccct.org/safety.

Celebrating its 64th season in 2023-24, Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) embraces the notion that theatre is a vital part of a healthy community and serves its citizens best when it provides a welcoming home for all people who value the power of storytelling. Established in 1959 by Louis and Bettianne Flynn and a group of dedicated volunteers and under the artistic direction of Marilyn Langbehn for the past ten years, CCCT is proud to provide entertainment and education to the El Cerrito and East Bay communities that help it to thrive.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Billy Crudup to Reprise His Role in HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Billy Crudup to Reprise His Role in HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crudup will reprise his award–winning role in David Cale’s Harry Clarke, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) November 15–December 23, 2023. 

2
KING LEAR and SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE To Take the Stage at Sanborn County Park This Summer Photo
KING LEAR and SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE To Take the Stage at Sanborn County Park This Summer

Silicon Valley Shakespeare will return to Saratoga for its 25th anniversary season-and 20th year at Sanborn County Park-with 33 actors and more than 30 creatives behind the scenes mounting 2 monumental shows.

3
Ballet22 to Present MOMENTUM This Month Photo
Ballet22 to Present MOMENTUM This Month

Ballet22, a groundbreaking dance company presenting works that break gender normative traditions in the classical repertoire, will present Momentum, an evening of mixed repertory, July 28-29 at San Francisco's Z Space. 

4
TheatreWorks to Host BEFORE THE INK DRIES Fundraiser with David Henry Hwang and Rajiv Jose Photo
TheatreWorks to Host BEFORE THE INK DRIES Fundraiser with David Henry Hwang and Rajiv Joseph

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will kick off its 20th Anniversary New Works Festival with Before the Ink Dries: A Special TheatreWorks Fundraiser with David Henry Hwang and Rajiv Joseph. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakdown
San Francisco Mime Troupe (7/01-9/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Chase
New Canon Theatre Co (7/27-8/05)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out of Character
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Feathers
Lesher Center for the Arts (9/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cherelle and Keith Washington
The Canyon – Montclair (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Landmark Musical Theatre (7/07-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Bayfront Theater (7/07-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You