Circus Bella's KALEIDOSCOPE Extended Through Early January

Shows will continue Jan. 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

CIRCUS BELLA is presenting KALEIDOSCOPE, a winter holiday spectacular! The performance will take place under a picturesque circus tent in the heart of San Francisco. 
 
Shows will continue Jan. 7, 2024. Limited Engagement - 19 Performances Only!. The Crossing at East Cut  Beale & Howard Sts. in Downtown San Francisco 94105
 
General Admission Seating by 2 sections VIP, GA. (Tix: $55 - $75).
Tickets: Click Here
 
Show Dates: (19 shows) (Rev. 12-22-23)
 
12/26 Tues – 4:00 pm
12/27 Wed - 4:00 pm
12/28 Thurs - 4:00 pm
12/28 Thurs - 7 :00 pm FUNDRAISER
12/29 Fri - 4:00 pm
12/29 Fri – 7:00 pm
12/30 Sat – 1:00 pm
12/30 Sat - 4:00 pm
12/30 Sat – 7:00 pm
12/31 Sun - NYE – NOON* 
12/31 Sun - NYE - 7:30 pm *
12/31 Sun - NYE - 10:30 pm *
1/3 Wed - 1:00 pm
1/4 Thurs - 1:00 pm
1/5 Fri - 4:00 pm
1/6 Sat - 1:00 pm
1/6 Sat - 4:00 pm
1/7 Sun - 1:00 pm
1/7 Sun – 4:00 pm
*Special NYE programs – Description below
“Now, more than ever, we all need opportunities to laugh with our neighbors,” said CIRCUS BELLA co-Founder Abigail Munn. “We’re excited to pitch our tent at the East Cut, in the City I call home, and be a part of activating downtown with arts and entertainment.”
KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 continues CIRCUS BELLA’s 15-year tradition of bringing joy to thousands of children and their families in San Francisco and the Bay Area. KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 will feature a diverse 12-person cast of mostly Bay Area-based aerialists, jugglers, contortionists and clowns - performing thrilling feats of balance and strength, demonstrations of grace and poise, outrageous humor and slapstick frolics. The show is directed and conceived by Abigail Munn (Circus Bella co-founder and director). Original music is performed live by the beloved 6-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band - lead by master composer Rob Reich. KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 is the perfect show for families and children of all ages, looking for a joyous holiday event that will stay with you all season and beyond. Let yourself be dazzled and join in the celebration. 
The show will run for three weeks and take place inside a 68-foot round, heated circus tent built in Italy by Francesco Grego https://fratelligrego.com/en/about-us/, The immersive performance seats guests in the round, close to the performers. Circus specific concessions, such as pop corn, cotton candy, and pretzels will be available at the performance.  Also, as a first for San Francisco, all food items for sale will be vegan. 
Remaining performances Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 7, 2024 Limited Engagement. with 3 special programs on 
New Year’s Eve 12-31-23. 
 
CAST: (alphabetically)

Veronica Blair

Straps (SF)

Toni Cannon

Chinese Pole (SF)

Jamie Coventry

Clown (El Sobrante)

Ori Quesada

Rola Bola (Oakland)

Jefferson Freire

Juggling (SF/ Brazil)

Dwoira Galilea

Aerial Hoop (SF)

Elise Hing

Contortionist (Santa Cruz)

Calvin Kai Ku

Clown/ Magic (El Sobrante)

Natasha Kaluza

Clown/ Hula Hoop (El Sobrante)

Kirk Marsh

Duo Hat Juggling (Las Vegas)

Julie Marshall

Duo Hat Juggling (Las Vegas)

Abigail Munn

Ringmaster (SF)

Kyran Walton

Handstands (St. Louis)
CIRCUS BELLA ALL STAR BAND:
Rob Reich (Bandleader, keyboard, accordion, other noises) Clare Armendante (violin), Ian Carey(trumpet), 
Kasey Knudsen (saxophone), Michael Pinkham (percussion), Jonathan Seiberlich (tuba). 
 
TECH CREDITS: 
Autumn Adamme of Dark Garden Unique Corsetry - Costume Design; Carlo Gentile, Production Director; 
Kirk Marsh, Tent Boss; Charis Lam, Lighting Design; Jack Weinstock, Roustabout, Set Design; Rhonda Sauce, House Manager; Lawrence Helman, Publicity.
For info:  415-480-4239 or info@circusbella.org
 
 
 
*Special NYE programs
12/31 Sun. - NOON*, 7:30 pm*, -10:30 pm*
Ring in the New Year with Circus Bella’s most wondrous production yet, “Kaleidoscope”! Each one of our 3 special NYE shows provides a unique opportunity to savor the last sparkling moments of 2023. The early show is a “Noon Year’s Eve” show beginning at 12 P.M. The 2 evening shows will both end at midnight: 12 A.M. EST for the 9 P.M. show, and then at our very own Left Coast midnight, 12 A.M. PST for the 10:30 P.M. show. All guests will be properly prepared for reveling after receiving their complimentary party hats and streamers upon arrival! As the evening finishes with a countdown to the year ahead, a robust rendition of Auld Lang Syne will carry every heart across the threshold to 2024.
 

ABOUT CIRCUS BELLA: 

 
 
Founded in 2008 by Abigail Munn and David Hunt, CIRCUS BELLA is a non-profit performing arts organization that brings the magic of the single-ring circus to people of all ages with performances that inspire diverse audiences, engage the community, and challenge its artists. They have successfully revived the tradition of the homegrown circus through productions that are accessible, festive, and inspiring. Since 2009, the organization has performed for more than 115,000 people across the Bay Area, and Abigail Munn and her team just completed their 14th year offering free summer park shows. In 2022, CIRCUS BELLA reached over 13,000 people across 25 Bay Area, Southern CA, and Reno shows. Over the past 10 years, CIRCUS BELLA has performed at various locations around the world, from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C. to the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Japan. CIRCUS BELLA is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and San Francisco’s Grants for the Arts. 
 
CREATIVE TEAM – Bios
 
Abigail Munn (Producer, Ringmaster)
Since its inception, Abigail has been directing, creating and producing new work for Circus Bella. Along with the more conventional duties she has also served as the company's truck driver, catering service and laundress. An accomplished dancer, choreographer, and aerialist, Munn holds a BFA in Modern Dance from UC Santa Barbara. As a child, who was born and raised in SF, she appeared with the Pickle Family Circus, and later with Zoppe Italian Family Circus, Lone Star Circus, the Moisture Festival, the New Pickle Circus, Cabaret Verdelet, Circus Cabaret, Tease-O-Rama, Va Voom Room, and The Velvet Hammer Burlesque. Munn was commended in the New York Times for her performance in Alma Esperanza Cunningham’s Princess. Munn co-directed the nouveau-vaudeville troupe Kitty Bang, an internationally recognized three-time “Best of the Bay” winner that is influential in the modern Burlesque resurgence.

Over the past few years Abigail has become increasingly involved in advocacy work for the Circus Arts. When transitioning Circus Bella performers to Employees, she became aware that the current workers compensation rates and policy descriptions in California were way out of step with the current reality of the Circus Industry. Munn embarked on a one-woman quest to help change this and after initiating a study from the Workers Comp Insurance Rating Bureau (WCIRB), rates were significantly lowered (by 80%) for ALL Circus Companies in California. In addition, she is a founding member and on the board of the American Circus Alliance. https://abigailmunn.com
 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

