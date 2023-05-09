Chelsea Handler Brings Her LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR To BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

The performance is on Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Chelsea Handler Brings Her LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR To BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

Grammy Award-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author, and advocate Chelsea Handler will bring her Little Big Bitch Tour to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market St., San Francisco) for one night only on Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets (starting at $85) go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show, Chelsea, on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019's "Life Will Be the Death of Me." She will Executive Produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.

In 2022, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special Revolution. It follows the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 90+ cities with 115 shows across North America and winning "The Comedy Act of 2021" at the People's Choice Awards.




