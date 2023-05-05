Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre

Get ready to tap your toes and hum along to some of the most treasured songs in musical history as South Bay Musical Theatre presents Singin' in the Rain, the classic Hollywood musical faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay.

Directed and choreographed by Lee Ann Payne with music direction by Joseph Kelly and vocal direction by Amy Elizabeth Young, Singin' in the Rain runs from May 13 to June 3, 2023 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Those attending opening night are invited to a champagne reception following the performance. Evening performances start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 - $55. There are $2 discounts for seniors, 65 and older, and $25 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 408-266-4734.

"Singin' in the Rain is a true gem of American musical theatre, and we are thrilled to present it for Bay Area audiences," said SBMT Executive Artistic Director Sara K. Dean. "From incredible choreography, dazzling costumes, and an exceptional cast, this production brings 1920s Hollywood glamour to life. Audiences of all ages will delight at this timeless tale and stunning conclusion to our 60th anniversary season."

Singin' in the Rain celebrates the golden age of Hollywood and pays tribute to the power of the human spirit. The musical follows the story of silent film star Don Lockwood as he navigates the transition from silent films to talkies. With the help of his best friend Cosmo and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don learns to embrace the change and find his voice in the new world of sound. The uplifting score includes a downpour of the Golden Era's most beloved comedy routines and songs, including "Good Morning," "Make 'Em Laugh," "Moses Supposes," and the iconic title song, "Singin' in the Rain."

SBMT's large cast stars Nathaniel Rothrock (appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association) as "Don Lockwood," Melissa Momboisse as "Kathy Selden," Michael Saenz as "Cosmo Brown," and Melissa Jones as "Lina Lamont." Character actors include Stephen Sammonds as "R.F. Simpson," Michael Paul Hirsch as "Roscoe Dexter," Emery Bacon as "Zelda Zanders," Sara K. Dean as "Dora Bailey," Barbara Heninger as "Miss Dinsmore," and Jackson Paddock as the "Production Tenor." Other members of the ensemble-several of whom double as understudies-are Tristan Aarons, Kyle Arrouzet, Peter Bullen, Sophia Davis, Anthony Howard-Erevia, Glenn Howard-Erevia, Rhona McFadyen, Kalyn McKenzie, Sarah Rosenberg, Emily Scott, Heather Mae Steffen, Sarah Szeibel, Brittany Watts, and Jennifer Yuan.

In addition to Ms. Payne, Mr. Kelly, and Ms. Young, the creative team for Singin' in the Rain includes: Amy Elizabeth Young (Vocal Director), Ben Hemmen (Stage Manager), Sarah Rosenberg (Assistant Choreographer), Courtney Kendall (Costume Designer), Gwyneth Price Panos (Hair & Makeup Designer), Ed Hunter (Lighting Designer), Patricia Bilello (Props Designer), Dan Singletary (Sound Designer), Sara K. Dean and Chris Beer (Projections Designers), and Chris Reber (Film Editor).

About South Bay Musical Theatre

South Bay Musical Theatre was founded in 1963 and is now in its 60th year of entertaining Bay Area audiences as a non-profit organization. For more information or to obtain tickets online, visit their website atClick Here.

IMPORTANT COVID SAFETY UPDATE

At this moment, all patrons must wear masks at all times inside the venue. For more information about SBMT's protocols for keeping audiences, performers, and volunteers safe, please visitClick Here. All performances and safety requirements are subject to change based on state and local health and safety mandates. Please visit SBMT's website for up-to-date information.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: South Bay Musical Theatre presents Singin' in the Rain, a musical by Comden & Green, with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

WHEN: May 13 - June 3, 2023

Fridays and Saturdays (and Thursday, June 1) at 8 pm.; Sundays (and closing Saturday, June 3) at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

RUNNING TIME: Singin' in the Rain runs 2 hours and 10 mins, including one intermission.

TICKETS: ($25-$55) may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 408-266-4734.