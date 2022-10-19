Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast and Creative Team Announced for TWO TRAINS RUNNING at Marin Theatre Company

August Wilson’s Two Trains Running will perform at Marin Theatre Company November 25–December 18, 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Marin Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for August Wilson's Two Trains Running. Directed by Dawn Monique Williams, August Wilson's Two Trains Running is the seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century. In 1969 Pittsburgh amidst the Civil Rights Movement and the start of Black Power, restaurant owner Memphis Lee fights to sell his diner for a fair price, as it's slated for demolition. Memphis and his regulars confront their changing neighborhood, struggle to make ends meet, and strive to step towards a better life. They search for work, love, and justice as their neighborhood continues to change in unpredictable ways. August Wilson's Two Trains Running marks the fifth August Wilson play to be produced by Marin Theatre Company. August Wilson's Two Trains Running will perform at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley) November 25-December 18, 2022. Press night will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Single tickets ($25-$65) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"With this new production of August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Marin Theatre Company returns to stage our fourth installment of The American Century Cycle," said MTC Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis. "Including Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned, this is the company's fifth Wilson production since 2011. One of the core principles of MTC producing Wilson's work has been to bring new directorial visions to the canon, and I am delighted that local Bay Area director Dawn Monique Williams will be helming our production."

"We're excited to continue our 22/23 season with this timely and important piece in The American Century Cycle," adds MTC Managing Director/CEO Meredith Suttles. "It will challenge, inspire, and ultimately connect our audiences to our basic human need to feel loved and find hope amidst racial and economic strife, which is needed now more than ever."

"Following the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. many urban centers and Black communities across the country were activated," said Director Dawn Monique Williams. "Wilson's hometown of Pittsburgh was no exception and following six days of protests, the Hill District was ravaged. This is the backdrop for August Wilson's Two Trains Running, a play about community, navigating 'urban renewal,' fighting for justice, Black power and Black pride, and the ultimate reminder that Black, in all its complexities, is beautiful."

The cast of August Wilson's Two Trains Running includes (in alphabetical order) Michael J. Asberry (Holloway), Eddie Ewell (Sterling), Sam Jackson (Risa), Khary L. Moye (West), Michael Wayne Rice (Hambone), Kenny Scott (Wolf), and Lamont Thompson (Memphis).

The creative team for August Wilson's Two Trains Running includes Dawn Monique Williams (Director), Stephen C. Jones (Scenic Designer), Alice Ruiz (Costume Designer), Kurt Landisman (Lighting Designer), Gregory Robinson (Sound Designer/Composer), and Liam Rudisill (Props Designer).

For Marin Theatre Company's current health and safety policies, visit: marintheatre.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates.

For more information, visit marintheatre.org.

ABOUT MARIN THEATRE COMPANY


Marin Theatre Company is the Bay Area's premier mid-sized theatre and the leading professional theatre in the North Bay. MTC is committed to the development and production of new plays, with a comprehensive New Play Program that includes productions of world premieres, readings and workshops by the nation's diverse emerging and established playwrights. MTC's numerous education programs serve more than 4,500 students from over 40 Bay Area schools each year. MTC envisions theatre as a vital space for sharing diverse stories to build a more just and equitable world. MTC is dedicated to inspiring conversation, learning and action to build more inclusive communities. We do this by providing a sustainable home for developing the work of diverse American Playwrights and producing innovative theatrical experiences. MTC was founded in 1966 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.





