Cast Set for EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT (A HARLEM OF THE WEST MUSICAL) at SFBATCO

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San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Every Saturday Night (A Harlem of the West Musical), a powerful new musical inspired by true events that celebrates the rich history, culture, and resilience of San Francisco's legendary Fillmore District. Commissioned by SFBATCO, the production runs Saturday, October 10 through Sunday November 1, 2026 at The Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, San Francisco). Press nights will be held on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16.

Be transported to San Francisco’s Fillmore District—beginning in the present day, where the echoes of a once-thriving Black neighborhood still shape the streets. From there, Every Saturday Night pulls audiences back into the 1950s, the vibrant “Harlem of the West,” when the Fillmore pulsed with jazz, community, and possibility.

Following two Black boys—one in each era—the musical explores home, belonging, and resilience, revealing how the Fillmore’s past and present are connected by displacement, gentrification, and the enduring fight to stay rooted in the community.

Inspired by true events, this boisterous and heartfelt new work by acclaimed Bay Area playwright, composer, and director Danny Duncan and playwright Michael Gene Sullivan celebrates a historic neighborhood while asking urgent questions about who gets to remain in the city today.

"For the past four years, we've been developing Every Saturday Night together, which is my last musical,” said Duncan. “This show is deeply personal to me because it tells the story of the Fillmore neighborhood where I grew up—a place whose history, culture, and contributions to San Francisco are too often overlooked. From the beginning, SFBATCO recognized the importance of preserving this history and ensuring future generations know the stories of the people and community that shaped our city. The fact that it will have its world premiere at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater downtown is a huge honor."

The cast of Every Saturday Night (in alphabetical order) includes: Isaac Barnwell (Off-stage Swing: Adarè, Young Donte); Velina Brown (Christine LaFontaine, Sylvia); Devin Cunningham (Sir Don, U/S Uncle Bub, U/S Bobby Joe); Markaila Dyson (Maxine; Doris U/S, LaFontaine/Sylvia U/S); Jacob Henrie-Naffaa (Young Donte); RJ Wayne - Ron Johnson Jr. (Bobby Joe); Darryl Vincent Jones (Donte); Janelle LaSalle (Joanelle, Estelle); LaRae Mays-Hardy (Performer / Maxine U/S); Trevor Miller (Adarè); Cathleen Riddley (Ardella); Jon-David Randle (Samuel, Willie); Rob Robinson (Uncle Bub, U/S Donte); The T (Terrance Saffold) (On-stage Swing: Sir Don/Samuel/Willie); Imri Tate (Doris); and Jocelyn "Jojo" Thompson-Jordan (On-stage U/S: Ardella U/S, Joanelle/Estelle U/S).

Directed and Choreographed by Aejay Antonis Marquis, the creative team for Every Saturday Night includes Danny Duncan (Creator, Composer, and Co-Writer), Michael Gene Sullivan (Playwright), Othello Jefferson (Music Director and Accompanist), Noah Bossert (Associate Music Director), Spense Matubang (Lighting Designer), Sarah Phykitt (Scenic Designer), Tiersa Nureyev (Costume Designer), Jules Indelicato (Sound Designer), Imani Wilson (Props Designer and Set Dresser); Ada May (Stage Manager), and KaNayah Landers-Daniels (Assistant Stage Manager).

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