CINDERELLA IN THE CITY to Open at The Royal Theatre with The Royal Players
The production features Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Youth Edition, sponsored by Everett Buick GMC.
The Royal Players will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition July 9-19 at The Royal Theatre, offering audiences not only performances of the beloved musical but also a variety of family-friendly events inspired by the classic fairy tale.
Sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, the production will be accompanied by a Royal Tea Party, horse-drawn carriage rides, a community-wide Glass Slipper Hunt, and an online fundraising auction, with proceeds supporting the restoration and improvement of The Royal Theatre.
Performance Schedule
Performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition will take place July 9-19, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Royal Tea Party
The Royal Players will host a Royal Tea Party on Saturday, July 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Benton First United Methodist Church. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite royal attire while enjoying tea, sweet treats, photo opportunities, and visits with special guests. The event serves as a fundraiser benefiting the ongoing restoration of The Royal Theatre.
Carriage Rides
Fairy tale enthusiasts can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides provided by Crazy Creek Carriage Company on July 10, 11, and 12. Ride times will vary based on weather conditions, with updated schedules available through The Royal Players' social media channels.
Glass Slipper Hunt
During the run of Cinderella, audiences will also be invited to participate in a Glass Slipper Hunt, searching for hidden clues throughout Benton. Additional details, clues, and prize information will be announced on The Royal Players' social media pages.
Online Fundraising Auction
The Royal Players will also host an online fundraising auction featuring donated items including Hobo Joe's gift cards, Little Rock Zoo passes, a handcrafted Royal Christmas Village House, and additional prizes. Proceeds from the auction and related fundraising activities will support restoration efforts at The Royal Theatre.
Tickets and additional event information are available through The Royal Players. Follow the organization on Facebook for carriage ride schedules, Glass Slipper Hunt clues, and production updates.
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