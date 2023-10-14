CINDERELLA ENCHANTED to Play Berkeley Playhouse Beginning in November

Berkeley Playhouse is continuing its 2023/24 Season with the delightful musical Cinderella Enchanted, performing November 3 to December 22, 2023.



Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Enchanted features music by Richard Rodgers, Book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and is adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs, from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman.



Cinderella Enchanted is directed and choreographed by Khalia Davis, vocal directed by Erika Oba, and conducted by Jessica Igarashi.



ABOUT CINDERELLA ENCHANTED:

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. The prince is having a ball and all eligible young women in the kingdom are invited for a chance at their happily ever after. After meeting the beautiful Cinderella, the two share a dance but Cinderella runs away before her fairy godmother's magic wears off, leaving a single glass slipper. The prince must seek out the owner of the shoe and be reunited with his true love so they can both achieve an enchanting fairytale ending.



A FAIRYTALE CLASSIC WITH A BAY AREA TWIST:

Berkeley Playhouse's production of Cinderella Enchanted will feature a fun spin on the popular tale. Cinderella is a free-spirited Berkeley artist and Prince Christopher is a wealthy Silicon Valley romantic, both wishing for their happily ever after. Berkeley Playhouse is excited to present this fairytale classic featuring a modern and magical Bay Area twist.



“[The 1997 movie] was really iconic and it set the bar for what is possible when you do musicals that are magical in that way,” said Director and Choreographer Khalia Davis. “[It was important that] audiences who are very familiar with that particular version see that reflected on the stage…I'm really excited about the fact that we get to honor and celebrate being able to see Prince Christopher's life as well as Cinderella's and that parallel life they are living. Cinderella is this aspiring writer who is fascinated by the world and Christopher is equally fascinated by the world but wants to know what he can do to make a positive impact that is outside of being married or born into royalty…I can't wait for audiences to experience our version of Cinderella.”



THE CINDERELLA ENCHANTED CAST features Kennedy Joy Fullard as Cinderella, Jennifer Marie Frazier as Fairy Godmother, Erika Coyne as Stepmother, Jas Cook as Grace, The Stepsister, Sam Topacio as Joy, The Stepsister, Vinh G. Nguyen as Christopher, The Prince, Stephen Kanaski as Lionel, The Steward, Nicole Stanley as Queen Constantini, Kyle Herrera as King Maximillian, Ilana Sasson, Monica Rose Slater, Solona Husband, Shayna Ann Howlett, Wesley Barker, Simon Santos, and Austine De Los Santos as Ensemble



THE “ROYAL” YOUTH CAST includes Natalie Bart-Williams, Kade Davis, Camden Greathouse, Basye Mummert, Giao Vu Murphy, Lia Camper, Mason Rotblat, and Colette Goodman as Ensemble

THE “ENCHANTED” YOUTH CAST includes Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Nathan Bennett-Crump, Justice Brown, Xochitl Rodriguez, Ozzie Schaffer, Tara Akhavan, Myles Wu, and Chana Weintraub as Ensemble



PREVIEWS: Friday, November 3, at 7pm, and Saturday, November 4, at 1pm

OPENS: Saturday, November 4, at 7pm

PRESS: Saturday, November 4, at 7pm, through Sunday, November 26, at 2pm

CLOSES: Friday, December 22, at 7pm



PERFORMANCES: Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning November 3, 2023. Press can reserve comps for performances November 4 to November 26, 2023, by emailing press@berkeleyplayhouse.org.



TICKETS: For tickets ($30 for previews, $33–$52 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit the link below. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.



PAY WHAT YOU CAN: There will be one “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, November 16, at 7pm. This promotion is cash only at the door—no reservations required. Seating for this performance is general admission. We suggest a donation of $20, but can accept a minimum of $5. There is a limit of 6 tickets per purchaser.



ABOUT BERKELEY PLAYHOUSE:

Our mission is to create theater and programs that engage, ignite, and celebrate diverse Bay Area audiences through thriving educational programming, a professional mainstage season, community outreach, and a commitment to the development of new family musicals. In support of our mission, we maintain and enhance the historic Julia Morgan Theater. A commitment to community, diversity, inclusion, and empowerment is at the heart of our work.