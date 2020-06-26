CARMINA BURANA Streams Free In Smuin's Hump Day Ballets Series

Smuin Contemporary Ballet presents Michael Smuin's acclaimed Carmina Burana as the July release in its Hump Day Ballets series, which aims to brighten mid-week spirits with free video streaming of a ballet from the company's archives.

Set to the sensual Carl Orff score of the same name, this dramatic piece was called "dazzling" and "unforgettable" by the San Francisco Chronicle. Carmina Burana will be offered beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2020, accompanied by a video introduction from Smuin dancer Tessa Barbour.

The recorded performance will be available for 48 hours only, with streaming instructions announced through Smuin's email list (sign up at smuinballet.org), or via Smuin's Facebook (facebook.com/SmuinBallet) and Instagram (instagram.com/smuinballet). For more information the public may visit smuinballet.org.

Company founder Michael Smuin's renowned Carmina Burana premiered at Smuin over 20 years ago. Set to German composer Carl Orff's triumphant score, its world premiere in 1997 was praised as "an exuberant dance by an American artist at the peak of his powers" (San Francisco Chronicle). Most recently revived for Smuin's Dance Series 1 program during its 2019-20 season, San Francisco Chronicle called it "Pulse-pounding. Lyrical. Showcases its creator's flair for striking stage pictures and use of the body as living sculpture." This impassioned piece celebrates life, lust, and joy, honoring the enduring legacy of Michael Smuin's genius.

Smuin's Hump Day Ballets series was created to share inspiring art and enable the Company to stay connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order. On select Wednesdays, a different ballet from Smuin's repertoire, introduced by a current Company dancer or guest artist, is released to the public. The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin's partners-the choreographers, unions, designers, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community.

