BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: Lauren Graham in May

BroadwaySF will present UNSCRIPTED: Lauren Graham – In Conversation with Sam Pancake, the next installment in BroadwaySF's Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage. UNSCRIPTED: Lauren Graham will take place on Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at San Francisco's Curran Theater.



Spend an afternoon with actress and New York Times bestselling author Lauren Graham to celebrate the paperback launch of her latest book Have I Told You This Already?. Tickets (starting at $36) go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP premium tickets will be available and include a post-show meet-and-greet. Make it a VIP experience! Come early for a champagne reception that includes a meet-and-greet photo opp with Lauren and a signed copy of the paperback release of Have I Told You This Already?.



Lauren Graham has graced countless television screens with her quick-witted characters earning a reputation as a pop culture icon who always has something to say. In her latest book, Have I Told You This Already?, she combines her signature sense of humor with down-to-earth storytelling sharing personal stories about her life and career—from her early days spent pounding the pavement while waitressing in New York City, to living on her aunt's couch during her first Los Angeles pilot season, to thoughts on aging gracefully in Hollywood.