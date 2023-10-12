BroadwaySF To Open The Doors Of The Orphuem Theatre To The Public

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is opening their doors and welcoming the San Francisco Bay Area to step behind the curtain and experience the Orpheum Theatre like never before at a complimentary Open House being held on Sunday, October 22 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited. To reserve a spot for either the 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. time slot, visit broadwaysf.com/events/bsf-open-house/.



“After an incredible first ever Member Open House in May, we are thrilled to, once again, open our doors, inviting not only members but the entire community to learn about Broadway in San Francisco,” stated BroadwaySF Managing Director Rainier Koeners. “The historic Orpheum Theatre has stood on Market Street since 1926. We have always been part of this community, and we want to celebrate it with this event.”



Guests at the Open House will go behind-the-scenes and explore the secrets of the Orpheum Theatre where they will live their Broadway dreams as they walk through the stage door, dressing rooms, stage management stations, the orchestra pit, and even stand on the beloved stage, all while learning how stagehands, designers, and expert backstage crew members make theatre magic at every show.



In addition, BroadwaySF is collaborating with the Mid-Market Business Association & Foundation (MMBA&F)—the team behind Market Street Arts—to highlight local artists and support MMBA&F's "vision of Mid-Market as an internationally recognized arts, culture, and entertainment haven.” Artists from the local arts scene will showcase their talents throughout the theatre during the Open House. From magic to drag, these pop-up acts will create exciting surprises for guests while also generating awareness for Market Street Arts' initiatives and upcoming programming.



"The Mid-Market neighborhood is the hub of San Francisco's cultural landscape, thanks to organizations such as BroadwaySF," said Steve Gibson, Executive Director of Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation. "By building on the historical significance of Market Street as the City's theater district, Market Street Arts is leading the way in revitalizing San Francisco's Mid-Market as a world-renowned center of arts, culture, and entertainment. Through supporting events like BroadwaySF's Open House, we aim to expand the opportunities for residents and visitors to discover the many businesses and cultural organizations that make this neighborhood so unique and vibrant."



For more information on the Open House, visit broadwaysf.com/events/bsf-open-house/.