Berkeley Symphony Presents CALIFORNIA CONNECTIONS On November 19

California Connections will weave the music of Berkeley composers with those they have mentored and influenced in their work.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Berkeley Symphony continues its 2023-24 Chamber Series with California Connections on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m at Piedmont Center for the Arts. California Connections—which is part of the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music—will weave the music of Berkeley composers with those they have mentored and influenced in their work.

The performance will embrace the healing sounds of Andean folk music through Gabriela Lena Frank's Kanto Kechua No. 2, and uncover the majestic beauty of the Eastern Sierra Mountains in Ben Shirley's High Sierra Sonata. Berkeley High School Alum Anaís Azul's Cascades and Canyons will transport audiences through the serenity and challenges of nature, while Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution inspires new perspectives through historical references. Guests will move to the music with selections from John Adams's rhythmic Book of Alleged Dances. This concert will get up close and personal with the unique sounds of the state of California.

Tickets are available now at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800. 

"California Connections is a celebration of the rich tapestry and musical legacy of Berkeley and beyond. The performance bridges generations and weaves together the voices of the past, present, and future," said Kate Kammeyer, Executive Director of Berkeley Symphony.

"From the healing melodies of Gabriela Lena Frank's Kanto Kechua no. 2 to the innovative spirit of John Adams' Book of Alleged Dances, this concert is a testament to the enduring influence of Berkeley on the world of composition. It showcases how mentorship can blossom into beautiful, unexpected harmonies, reflecting both the resilience of nature and the revolutionary fervor that characterizes our vibrant community.” 

California Connections will feature Julia Churchill, violin; Sarah Elert, violin; Alexandra Simpson, viola; Michael Graham, cello; Michel Taddei, double bass; Stacey Pelinka, flute; Roman Fukshansky, clarinet and Britton Day, piano. The performance is part of over 100 performances happening around the state of California through the CA Festival of New Music from November 3rd to the 19th.

For more details, visit https://www.cafestival.org/.

Berkeley Symphony is unique among Bay Area and American orchestras for its commitment to innovation, community, and excellence. Founded in 1971 in the intellectual and artistic nexus of Berkeley, California, the Orchestra is committed to performing, premiering, and commissioning new music that reflects the culturally diverse people and the heady creative climate of its home city. 

In the 2019-2020 season, Berkeley Symphony entered a new era under the leadership of Joseph Young, the Orchestra's fourth Music Director in its 50-year history, following a highly successful February 2019 debut that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In addition to building on the Orchestra's artistic innovation, creativity and adventurous programming, Maestro Young is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented composers and artists as well as continuing to tell diverse stories that reflect the local Berkeley community.






