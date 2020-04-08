Berkeley Rep's Managing Director Susie Medak Discusses The Theater's Response to the Health Crisis

The Daily Californian has shared Berkeley Rep Managing Director Susie Medak's plans about how the theater is handling the health crisis in a new interview:

Read the full story HERE.

Medak shared: "(I'm) responsible for charting a course for the organization, for establishing a vision for the organization that conforms to the mission of the theater,"

The theater has halted productions at this time and are working on helping the community.

"(We have) mobilized so much of our technical staff to be making masks and smocks for, not only hospitals, but also for retirement homes and nursing homes. We've got a huge operation that we're just putting in place this week to do that. Our carpenters are standing by and we've been in conversation with the Alameda County (Office) of Emergency Services, and if they find that they are in need of emergency dwelling or isolation units, we have a whole staff of craftspeople who are standing by, ready to be deployed," Medak described.

She also shared the potential upsides:

"I do think one of the upsides ... right now is there are many people who have creative capacity who have not been able to exercise those juices in real life," Medak explained. "This period of isolation is leading some people to explore their creative capabilities."

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You