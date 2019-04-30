Berkeley Rep Celebrates AIN'T TOO PROUD, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, AndÂ HADESTOWN Tony Award Nominations

Berkeley Repertory Theatre congratulates three productions that were honored with over 20 nominations in today's 2019 Tony Award announcement. Two of the shows were part of Berkeley Rep's 2017-18 season: the world premiere of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and the West Coast premiere of What the Constitution Means to Me. The third show, Hadestown, was developed through The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work in 2015.

The breadth of these ambitious shows is a tribute to Berkeley Rep's commitment to producing challenging theatrical works and caps the theatre's 50th anniversary season. The three nominated shows join previous Tony Award winners and nominees connected to Berkeley Rep, including Latin History for Morons (2017), American Idiot (2010), Passing Strange (2007), Bridge & Tunnel (2006), and Metamorphoses (2001). "These shows were all made possible through the collective hard work, talent, skill, and good will of everyone at Berkeley Rep," says Managing Director Susan Medak. "As we move into the next chapter of our history we will continue to be proud of the amazing theatre we have all made, and celebrate the artists that come through our halls."

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win five Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. Its School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Be a Rep. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

As the umbrella for all new play activity at Berkeley Rep, The Ground Floor is a bold initiative designed to raise the bar on the Tony Award-winning nonprofit's already successful record of artistic innovation. Think of it as an incubator for theatrical startups or a top-notch R&D facility for artists. For more information on each project, and for future announcements or opportunities to interact, visit berkeleyrep.org/groundfloor.





