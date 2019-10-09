Berkeley Playhouse To Present Nostalgic Musical A CHRISTMAS STORY

Berkeley Playhouse continues their 12th season of professional theater for family audiences with A Christmas Story, the nostalgic holiday musical based on the popular 80s film.

Featuring music from the Oscar-winning team behind the music of La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, A Christmas Story tells of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, who only wants one thing for Christmas-an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.



Despite some very legitimate concerns from the adults in his life, Ralphie can't control his desperate yearning for his gift. Featuring all your favorite scenes from the classic movie, A Christmas Story is brimming with hilarious moments and a lively, energetic score. This quirky tale reminds us that the true meaning of the holidays doesn't lie in material gifts, but in who you spend the day with.

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select Thursday evenings, beginning November 8, 2019. Press night will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"We're thrilled to continue our season with this wonderful, funny, and nostalgic musical perfect for families to enjoy during the holidays," says Executive & Artistic Director Kimberly Dooley. "This year, we're dreaming big and diving into powerful pieces of theater that tell passionate stories about the family and communities that you will care for, laugh with, and cheer on as they fight for what they believe in."





