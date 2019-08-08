Berkeley Author To Lead Two Weekend Workshops On Navigating Change & Tapping Unique Talents

It has long been said that "the only constant in life is change," but individuals of all ages are now finding that this change has accelerated to a nearly unmanageable pace, and the Old Story of "Profit First" no longer leads to a path of fulfillment and much-needed contribution to others and to the planet. In response to this growing call, visionary author and business leader Whitney Vosburgh will be leading two fun, highly interactive weekend workshops in Berkeley, California in August 10-11th and 17-18th. These workshops will guide a select number of participants through the process of awakening to their unique gifts, identifying their "North Star" for a sense of purpose in work and in life, and creating a personalized action-focused pathway that will enable them to head into 2020 with enhanced vision and enthusiasm.

Each of these two "Change Yourself, Change the World" weekend workshops will take the principles and framework featured in Vosburgh's two books and provide an immersive experience designed to transform the lives of participants. These inspiring and insightful new books, co-authored with Dr. Charlie Grantham - "WORK THE FUTURE! TODAY: Finding your path to purpose, passion and profit" and the accompanying workbook, "WORK THE FUTURE! TODAY 2019 POCKET PAL: A faster path to purpose, passion and profit" - have received praise from a wide spectrum of leaders and readers who recognize that the Old Story no longer suffices in the pursuit of regenerative business growth that also provides purpose and meaning.

New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink ("DRIVE") said, "Work The Future! Today is an ebullient paean to the power of story. What we need is a new story based on purpose, not on profit." He told potential readers that "this book guides you to create the new life-embracing story for yourself, your organization, and the world." This is exactly the experience that participants in these workshops will enjoy.

The "roadmap" that workshop participants will create - adapted to their unique gifts, talents and vision - will be built on three corners of an empowering "triad," each one posing several essential questions that give our lives meaning and direction:

• PURPOSE: Why? Your unique gifts - your destiny.

• PLACE: Who and Where? Your community and stakeholders, and where to find them - your destination.

• PRACTICE: How? Your practice of best serving them - your journey.

Workshop leader Whitney Vosburgh brings his own unique experience - in business and in life - to each of these workshops, making him ideally suited to support each attendee in this inquiry. At a time when a growing number of individuals desperately seek a sense of "balance" in their lives, Vosburgh's eclectic and multi-faceted background provides an empowering context for this inquiry. Vosburgh has not only served in senior leadership roles with Fortune 20 companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and McKesson, with many Silicon Valley start ups and other organizations globally, but he is also an artist and a theology school graduate. Assisting Vosburgh at each workshop is another wise and insightful leader, Marcus Druen, who also brings many years of experience helping business leaders navigate the challenging process of change and transformation, and has led workshops in over 20 countries.

Permeating each weekend workshop will be a sense of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Although Vosburgh recognizes that many individuals equate "change" with "stress," he will guide participants through exercises designed to remind them that we actually find ourselves at a time of historic opportunity - and that in this fluid environment, each of us now has greater freedom than ever to contribute to our team, our loved ones, our community and our planet.

At the conclusion of this immersive weekend experience, everyone present will emerge with new insights, a "roadmap" to start taking action in work and in life, and a sense of certainty as they move forward on the path to purpose, passion and prosperity. A related residential workshop - "Be Your Own Leader" - will be offered by Vosburgh and Druen at 1440 Multiversity in Scotts Valley on November 15-17th.

About the Workshop Leaders

Whitney Vosburgh is co-founder of WORK THE FUTURE! TODAY, a social venture that offers vision, leadership and solutions for maximizing personal, organizational and societal potential, and co-founder of Brand New Purpose, a brand transformation consultancy that creates purpose-built, value-driven opportunities. He is also a consulting Chief Marketing Officer and change agent for Fortune 20 companies and Silicon Valley startups, guiding over $20+ billion worth of M&A, IPOs, sales, pivots and launches. Whitney graduated with an M.A. in Religious Leadership for Social Change from Graduate Theological Union, and with a B.F.A. from Parsons School of Design in New York City. His expertise on the Future of Work has been featured in four books, including a bestseller by Dan Pink, and in "Conscious Company" magazine. When Whitney is not focusing on business consulting, speaking and writing, he can be found making art, which has been exhibited throughout the world. His Tweets can be found at: @brandguru

Marcus Druen is an expert on individual and business transformation, and has led hundreds of workshops focusing on empowerment and transformation in over 20 countries. His consulting firm, Audacify, is based in the UK. He shares Whitney Vosburgh's commitment to restore the sense of "shared humanity" to the workplace, at this time when the move to de-personalized "digitization" is proceeding with alarming speed. He also shares the belief that all change begins within each individual. Marcus is a graduate of Cologne Business School.

For more information about these workshops, visit: https://bit.ly/2Yn4YKn and https://bit.ly/2XkMVbd, and to learn more about Whitney Vosburgh's "Work The Future! Today" books, visit: http://workthefuture.today.





