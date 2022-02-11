Bay Area Musician Rachel Lark Announces The World Premiere Of COMING SOON

Today, Bay Area musician and activist Rachel Lark and producer Ken Savage announced that the boldly sex forward and brutally honest pop-rock musical comedy, Coming Soon, which will make its world premiere at Z Space in San Francisco, beginning April 21 through April 30, 2022.

Coming Soon invites audiences on an exploration of kink, queerness, non-monogamy, and feminism through catchy and witty anthems. Single tickets ($25-$69) will be available on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2022. For more information, visit comingsoonmusical.com. Opening night for Coming Soon will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022.

"I wanted to write a really honest show about sex. What's hard, what's awkward, what's confusing," says Lark. "The #MeToo movement gave us a lot of good language to talk about assault and harassment, but there's more to the conversation than just who the bad guys are. What about how these forces play out in our normal relationships? My goal is that audiences come away from the show equipped with tools, anecdotes and language to communicate better about the layered nuances of sexual fulfillment and compatibility."

Maggie loves Mark. And Mark REALLY loves Maggie. But Maggie has a secret... she has been faking her orgasms for their entire eight-year relationship. With the help of her inner voices, Maggie goes on a wild adventure to pursue sexual satisfaction, figure herself out, and finally stop faking it. With an original story and music by Rachel Lark-who has been lauded for "tackling some massive issues through her personal lens of razor-sharp, satirical wit," (Billboard)-Coming Soon features "The Manual Says," "Why Do I Like This," "I'm Trying Hard to Make This Hot." Ahead of the premiere, Rachel Lark will release three new singles from the show, starting on Valentine's Day with "Love Song," which will be available across all streaming platforms.

With Rachel Lark (she/her) in the role of Maggie, the Coming Soon cast also features Abigail Esfira Campbell (she/her) and Deanalís Resto (they/he/she) as the voices in Maggie's head, Andy and Leslie; and Matt Herrero (he/him) will play Mark, Maggie's boyfriend. Also joining the cast is Michael Martinez (he/him), with additional cast members to be announced at a later date.

Directed by Rachel Dart, the production team of Coming Soon also includes Katie Coleman (Music Director, Orchestrator), Angrette McCloskey (Scenic Designer), Jorge Hernandez (Costume Designer), Christian Mejia (Lighting Designer), Michael Creason (Sound Designer), Wallace Yan (Props Designer), Nailah Unole didanas'ea Harper-Malveaux (Dramaturg), Miranda Erin Campbell (Stage Manager), and Jules Indelicato (Audio Mixer).

"Coming Soon demands that audiences interrogate their own pleasure journey," adds Savage, "And this is the perfect cast of actors to bring this story to life, as not only are they dynamite vocalists, but they also represent the various cross-sections of the sex-positive, kink, polyamourous, and queer communities of the Bay Area that are necessary to tell this story now. I can't wait for the Bay Area to come together in a fun, brave, non-judgmental space where we can all laugh, explore, and rock out to Rachel Lark's infectious bops."

The producing team of Coming Soon includes Ken Savage (Producer), Gracie Brakeman (Associate Producer), Sabra Jaffe (General Manager), and Sarah Phykitt (Production Manager).

Coming Soon is partnering with local sex-positive organizations including Good Vibrations and Bonobo Network to further inspire curiosity and a healthy dialogue around sexual satisfaction.

Rachel Lark is an Oakland based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Her music has been featured on Billboard, Upworthy, Boing Boing, Salon, "The Savage Lovecast" and more. Lark made her musical theater debut as "Basketcase" in Bratpack at Feinstein's at the Hotel Nikko for which she was nominated for an award for "Best Performer in a Musical" by BroadwayWorld.

In 2014 she released her first album, Lark After Dark, followed by her debut music video, "Warm, Bloody and Tender," which she funded through a Kickstarter campaign and produced herself. Soon after, she began touring the U.S. and Europe regularly, playing festivals, comedy clubs and colleges and building a die-hard cult following among the poly, sex-positive and queer communities, as well as academics, podcast nerds, and psychonauts.

In 2018, after successfully funding several major projects through Kickstarter, she launched her Patreon page, which she currently uses to fund her music videos, albums and shows. In January 2020, she produced a staged reading of her new musical, Coming Soon. During the shutdowns caused by the COVID pandemic, Lark continued to workshop the show over Zoom while building out the creative team. In May 2021, Lark issued a limited release of Coming Soon: The Pandemic Sessions. Lark also released two music videos and her EP, Sex and Balances during this time.

Lark is known for her activism and advocacy work. In 2017, she began making trips to Tijuana to translate and advocate for asylum seekers at the border, and worked to match asylum-seekers with U.S. sponsors to get them out of ICE detention. She is an active member of the Democratic Socialists of America and participates in local organizing in Oakland, California.